Two people taken to hospital after pedestrian hit by car on A96 near Elgin

Two people were rushed to hospital following a crash involving a pedestrian on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road east of Elgin.

The crash took place just before 7pm on Saturday and involved one car and a pedestrian.

The busy road was forced to close for several hours due to the collision before eventually reopening at around 10.30pm.

Police confirmed the pedestrian, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital along with the 79-year-old driver.

Inquiries are still “ongoing” according to police.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.55pm on Saturday, January 13, we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the A96 near Elgin.

“Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old man, the pedestrian, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin.

“The 79-year-old driver was also taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital.”