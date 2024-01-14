Moray Two people taken to hospital after pedestrian hit by car on A96 near Elgin The incident happened between the Shell garage and KFC. By Shanay Taylor & Ross Hempseed January 14 2024, 5.00pm Share Two people taken to hospital after pedestrian hit by car on A96 near Elgin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6333037/a96-elgin-closed-traffic-incident/ Copy Link A96 closed in both directions. Two people were rushed to hospital following a crash involving a pedestrian on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road east of Elgin. The crash took place just before 7pm on Saturday and involved one car and a pedestrian. The busy road was forced to close for several hours due to the collision before eventually reopening at around 10.30pm. Police confirmed the pedestrian, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital along with the 79-year-old driver. Inquiries are still “ongoing” according to police. A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.55pm on Saturday, January 13, we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the A96 near Elgin. “Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old man, the pedestrian, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin. “The 79-year-old driver was also taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital.” Peterhead’s Clerkhill Inn to close next weekend