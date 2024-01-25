Calls to sell Elgin Community Centre as soon as possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Calls to sell Elgin Community Centre as soon as possible

The centre will close on March 31, although a childcare provider will still operate from the building

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Exterior of Elgin Community Centre
Elgin Community Centre will close on March 31. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Calls have been made to sell Elgin Community Centre as soon as possible.

The centre will close on March 31, although a childcare provider will still operate in the building.

At a meeting on Wednesday some councillors wanted the centre to be put on the market immediately.

But the building is due to house groups currently using Elgin Town Hall when it closes for redevelopment as part of Moray Growth Deal’s cultural quarter.

Could groups move to St Giles Church?

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae said : “I understood, given the financial situation of the council, that the community centre would be marketed for sale.

“There are a number of interested parties.”

Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe questioned the value of keeping the centre open for another 18 months.

He said: “Like councillor Macrae, I’m aware there is interest in the building.

Exterior of Elgin Town Hall.

“Given the financial situation with Moray Council, why can’t Elgin Town Hall move to another venue – perhaps St Giles’ Church – so this building can be sold?”

Deputy chief executive Rhona Gunn explained the issues were covered in a report councillors received last summer.

She added VIP Childcare still use the building as no suitable accommodation has been found for them to relocate to.

The official also stressed the council has statutory duties to provide early learning services.

Fears keeping Elgin community centre ‘financially incompetent’

It was decided last year that groups using the Town Hall would move to the community centre during development of the cultural quarter.

Mr Macrae felt the situation had moved on since that decision was taken in June.

He said hanging on to the centre was “financially incompetent”.

And the council would be “shooting themselves in the foot” if an opportunity to sell it was lost.

councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe
Councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe.

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter told members extensive discussions have been held with various organisations involved with the town hall move.

He said: “They have been speaking to the council in good faith.

“To undermine that is not a good look for the council at all.”

Mr Macrae and Mr Cowe were keen to table a motion for the community centre to be put on the market as soon as possible.

Empty buildings

However chief executive Roddy Burns reassured them the issue would be looked at again and information would be brought back to councillors.

He also agreed for a report reviewing the procedure for disposing of the council’s more then 40 empty buildings would come before members.

The council has to make £13.4 million of savings in the next financial year.

Elgin Cultural Quarter: Timeline for work to start on two major buildings revealed as a ‘guide target’

Conversation