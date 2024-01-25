Calls to sell Elgin Community Centre as soon as possible

Calls have been made to sell Elgin Community Centre as soon as possible.

The centre will close on March 31, although a childcare provider will still operate in the building.

At a meeting on Wednesday some councillors wanted the centre to be put on the market immediately.

But the building is due to house groups currently using Elgin Town Hall when it closes for redevelopment as part of Moray Growth Deal’s cultural quarter.

Could groups move to St Giles Church?

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae said : “I understood, given the financial situation of the council, that the community centre would be marketed for sale.

“There are a number of interested parties.”

Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe questioned the value of keeping the centre open for another 18 months.

He said: “Like councillor Macrae, I’m aware there is interest in the building.

“Given the financial situation with Moray Council, why can’t Elgin Town Hall move to another venue – perhaps St Giles’ Church – so this building can be sold?”

Deputy chief executive Rhona Gunn explained the issues were covered in a report councillors received last summer.

She added VIP Childcare still use the building as no suitable accommodation has been found for them to relocate to.

The official also stressed the council has statutory duties to provide early learning services.

Fears keeping Elgin community centre ‘financially incompetent’

It was decided last year that groups using the Town Hall would move to the community centre during development of the cultural quarter.

Mr Macrae felt the situation had moved on since that decision was taken in June.

He said hanging on to the centre was “financially incompetent”.

And the council would be “shooting themselves in the foot” if an opportunity to sell it was lost.

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter told members extensive discussions have been held with various organisations involved with the town hall move.

He said: “They have been speaking to the council in good faith.

“To undermine that is not a good look for the council at all.”

Mr Macrae and Mr Cowe were keen to table a motion for the community centre to be put on the market as soon as possible.

Empty buildings

However chief executive Roddy Burns reassured them the issue would be looked at again and information would be brought back to councillors.

He also agreed for a report reviewing the procedure for disposing of the council’s more then 40 empty buildings would come before members.

The council has to make £13.4 million of savings in the next financial year.