A96 blocked following crash near Elgin roundabout

Police have been called to Pansport roundabout following reports of a crash.

By Michelle Henderson
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is blocked following a crash in Elgin.

The incident happened at the Pansport roundabout shortly after 7.30pm this evening.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the trunk road is restricted with drivers being warned to approach with caution.

It is unclear how many vehicles have been involved and if anyone has been injured.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow.

