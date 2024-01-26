Moray A96 blocked following crash near Elgin roundabout Police have been called to Pansport roundabout following reports of a crash. By Michelle Henderson Updated January 26 2024, 8:24 pm Updated January 26 2024, 8:24 pm Share A96 blocked following crash near Elgin roundabout Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6353907/a96-blocked-following-crash-in-elgin/ Copy Link Image: DC Thomson. The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is blocked following a crash in Elgin. The incident happened at the Pansport roundabout shortly after 7.30pm this evening. Traffic Scotland is reporting the trunk road is restricted with drivers being warned to approach with caution. It is unclear how many vehicles have been involved and if anyone has been injured. Police have been approached for comment. More to follow.