Council tax on second homes in Moray to double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Council tax on second homes in Moray to double

The move will benefit the local authority by almost £1 million.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson feels she has no option but agree a 100% council tax increase on second homes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robetson has criticised the Scottish Government's council tax freeze. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

People with second homes in Moray will have to pay an additional 100% council tax charge for their property.

The move will benefit the council by almost £1 million.

In total there are 740 properties the new policy relates to in the area.

At a meeting of the corporate committee on January 30, Lorraine Paisey said: “As chief financial officer the opportunity to raise some additional income … has to be welcomed.”

‘Invidious position’

Conservative councillor Kathleen Robertson felt those across the chamber would agree that council tax needed to be reformed.

She said: “I really struggled with this paper, because my inherent Conservative values feels it’s unfair.

“There are very many reasons why people have second homes.

“However as leader of the council with a budget to set, and no other council tax levers available to us, it kind of leaves us in an invidious position.”

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes
SNP councillor for Elgin North Jeremie Fernandes. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin North SNP councillor Jeremie Fernandes was pleased the paper was before committee.

He said: “The bottom line to this is nobody needs a second home.

“I welcome the additional revenue, but that’s not the goal.

“The goal is to make second homes available for people and release them onto the market for rent or sale.”

‘Nobody needs a second home’

While not opposing the paper, Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith felt it was only “tinkering at the edges”.

He said: “There were other issues not taken forward in the last six to nine months, including looking at council tax bands E to H.

“That would have brought in more financial flexibility.

“Also the revenue grant was cut, therefore not fully funding the council tax freeze.”

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith.

SNP councillor for Keith and Cullen Theresa Coull felt second home ownership had far-reaching consequences especially for rural villages.

She said: “When people don’t stay there half the year it impacts our schools. our shops and the whole community.”

The new policy on council tax for second homes was unanimously agreed.

In the financial year 2023/24, council tax levied on properties classed as
second homes came to  £976,000.

Council tax freeze

That figure is equivalent of 1.53% of the gross council tax levied by the local authority that year.

The new charge will come into force on April 1.

More from Moray

Exterior view of Leys Road public toilets in Forres boarded up.
Could former Forres public toilets become hot food takeaway?
Hiranya Fadia and Dorothy Sinclair in dental treatment room.
How this Moray dentist practice has been able to take on 1,500 new NHS…
The home of an Arnold Clark dealership in Elgin is on the market.
Current home of one of Elgin's Arnold Clark dealerships up for sale
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A TikTok sex assault and a terrifying home invasion
Elgin cocktail and wine bar owner James Dean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin cocktail bar wants to extend opening hours and approval for Lossie caravan park…
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Peterhead man given community service as 'fresh start' ends in domestic abuse
Tommy is described as 5.6 feet tall, medium build, with fair hair. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Elgin 13-year-old boy found safe and well
Karen Collins working at weaving willow coffin.
Inside the Moray workshop that helps you build your own willow coffin
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mattis admitted domestic abuse Picture shows; Fabian Matis . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 26/01/2024
Violent Inverness domestic abuser who choked partner spared jail
Near Pansport roundabout, Elgin.
A96 at Elgin reopens following two-car crash

Conversation