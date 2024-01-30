Plan to cut Aberdeen rail journeys to central belt ‘under review’ as budget crisis grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan to cut Aberdeen rail journeys to central belt ‘under review’ as budget crisis grows

The SNP promised in 2016 to reduce journey times for north-east rail passengers heading towards Glasgow and Edinburgh by around 20 minutes. 

By Adele Merson
Aberdeen Railway station. ScotRail launch an upgraded high speed InterCity train with the service between Aberdeen and edinburgh starting on monday. Picture by Kami Thomson 10-10-18
A pledge to cut rail journey times between Aberdeen and the central belt is under review, the SNP transport chief revealed today.

The £200 million commitment formed part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal and transport chiefs earmarked 2026 for completion of the overall project.

But on Tuesday morning, Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan admitted the project is being reviewed in light of budget pressures, sparking fears of delays.

‘Alarmed’

The latest set-back comes one year since we revealed the project had received only £6.5m of the promised £200m fund – just over 3% of the budget.

Soaring capital costs with rising inflation were blamed but the government repeated its commitment to finishing the scheme on time.

Ms McAllan told MSPs the government is “utterly committed” to the project but is “constrained” by cuts of almost 10% in its capital budget over the next five years.

Asked about how the government can be committed to the project if it is now under review, Ms McAllan said: “It’s not the case that you’re committed to it and it happens or you’re not committed to it.

Transport Minister Mairi McAllan told MSPs the plans are under review. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“When budgets are constrained, it’s only right that you consider the time over which projects can be completed.”

Douglas Lumsden, Conservative MSP for the North East, said people will be alarmed by the potential hold-up.

“The SNP have had years to deliver this project but are incapable of even hitting a self-imposed deadline,” he said.

“In 16 years, just a little over £6 million has been spent on a vital part of our link between the north-east and the central belt.

“We’ve heard about this money from successive governments during repeated election campaigns, and nothing has transpired.”

The MSP formerly sat on the city region deal panel as Aberdeen city council co-leader.

How the city deal promised improvements

The signing of the Aberdeen City Region Deal in November 2016. Fom left, Sir Ian Wood, Lord Dunlop, Jenny Laing, Keith Brown, Colette Cohen, Richard Thomson. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

The Aberdeen City Region Deal saw the north-east of Scotland allocated £504m of funding in 2016 to improve infrastructure and attract jobs.

The terms commit both the UK Government and Scottish Government to jointly invest up to £250m.

Separately, the Scottish Government promised £254m for key infrastructure projects in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

This included £200m for the promised rail improvements.

Conversation