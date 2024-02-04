Stirling Bull Sales: Harestone and Tonley take top tickets in Aberdeen-Angus

Two Aberdeenshire herds claimed the champion and reserve honours in the Aberdeen-Angus judging at Stirling Bull Sales this afternoon.

A packed ringside of breeders and spectators gathered at the ringside where Norman Catto from Argentina was tasked with judging 13 classes of bulls and females.

Mr Catto, who is originally from Logie Coldstone, Aboyne, last judged the Aberdeen-Angus bulls at Perth in 1987 and the North East Club’s Black Beauty Bonanza at Thainstone in 2005.

Taking the supreme honours and achieving a first Aberdeen-Angus championship for June Barclay and the rest of the Harestone team, was May 2022-born Harestone Eurostart Y756.

This intermediate champion is bred out of Blelack Evora R506 – an Oakchurch Dominator G035 dam, which was in-calf with Eurostar when Mrs Barclay purchased her for 20,000gns at the Blelack herd dispersal in 2021.

The sire is Blelack Popeye.

In reserve, was Neil and Mark Wattie’s junior champion from their Tonley herd at Alford.

This was August 2022-born Tonley Vernandes Y015, the first son forward for sale by the privately purchased £10,000 Gretnahouse Krack Light W221.

He is bred out of the Blelack Evermore J231 dam, Tonley Vine V626.

The senior championship was won by Rulesmains Pascual Y703, from Andrew Hodge and daughter Emma of Rulesmains Farm, Duns.

This April 2022-born is a son of Blelack Prince Camelot W017, out of Rulesmains Paloma, and stood champion at Border Union Show in the summer.

Reserve senior champion was April 2022-born Thrunton Best Man Y566 from Ian Campbell and family’s herd at Alnwick, Northumberland.

He is by the Tonley Jester Eric-sired Tonley Kasper U512, out of Thrunton Best Maid T141.

Robbie Galloway’s Cardona herd from Doune produced the reserve intermediate champion with May 2022-born Cardona Jeweliot Eric Y399, by Stouphill Mr Peroni T188.

He is bred out of Cardona Jeweliot Erica S999.

The reserve junior championship went to Drumhill Echo Y091, from Johnathan and Lisa Doyle’s herd from Cookstown, Northern Ireland.

This July 2022-born bull is by Galcantray Jedi Eric V287, out of Drumhill Evora.