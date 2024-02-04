Stirling Bull Sales: Harestone and Tonley take top tickets in Aberdeen-Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Harestone and Tonley take top tickets in Aberdeen-Angus

The judging at Stirling commenced with the Aberdeen-Angus breed.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Aberdeen-Angus championship was won by June Barclay of the Harestone herd, with Neil and Mark Wattie from Tonley in reserve.
The Aberdeen-Angus championship was won by June Barclay of the Harestone herd, with Neil and Mark Wattie from Tonley in reserve.

Two Aberdeenshire herds claimed the champion and reserve honours in the Aberdeen-Angus judging at Stirling Bull Sales this afternoon.

A packed ringside of breeders and spectators gathered at the ringside where Norman Catto from Argentina was tasked with judging 13 classes of bulls and females.

Mr Catto, who is originally from Logie Coldstone, Aboyne, last judged the Aberdeen-Angus bulls at Perth in 1987 and the North East Club’s Black Beauty Bonanza at Thainstone in 2005.

Taking the supreme honours and achieving a first Aberdeen-Angus championship for June Barclay and the rest of the Harestone team, was May 2022-born Harestone Eurostart Y756.

This intermediate champion is bred out of Blelack Evora R506 – an Oakchurch Dominator G035 dam, which was in-calf with Eurostar when Mrs Barclay purchased her for 20,000gns at the Blelack herd dispersal in 2021.

The sire is Blelack Popeye.

In reserve, was Neil and Mark Wattie’s junior champion from their Tonley herd at Alford.

This was August 2022-born Tonley Vernandes Y015, the first son forward for sale by the privately purchased £10,000 Gretnahouse Krack Light W221.

He is bred out of the Blelack Evermore J231 dam, Tonley Vine V626.

The senior championship was won by Rulesmains Pascual Y703, from Andrew Hodge and daughter Emma of Rulesmains Farm, Duns.

This April 2022-born is a son of Blelack Prince Camelot W017, out of Rulesmains Paloma, and stood champion at Border Union Show in the summer.

Reserve senior champion was April 2022-born Thrunton Best Man Y566 from Ian Campbell and family’s herd at Alnwick, Northumberland.

He is by the Tonley Jester Eric-sired Tonley Kasper U512, out of Thrunton Best Maid T141.

Robbie Galloway’s Cardona herd from Doune produced the reserve intermediate champion with May 2022-born Cardona Jeweliot Eric Y399, by Stouphill Mr Peroni T188.

He is bred out of Cardona Jeweliot Erica S999.

The reserve junior championship went to Drumhill Echo Y091, from Johnathan and Lisa Doyle’s herd from Cookstown, Northern Ireland.

This July 2022-born bull is by Galcantray Jedi Eric V287, out of Drumhill Evora.

More from Farming

Stirling Bull Sales Sun 4th Feb 24 AA Lot 46 "Thrunton Best Man" 20,000 Gns from JHC Campbell & Sons Caption - The second Aberdeen-Angus to sell at 20,000gns was this entry from Thrunton.
Aberdeen-Angus reach 20,000gns twice in Stirling but averages slip
The Irvine family's Anside Typhoon in Stirling
Keith breeders top Limousin trade at 17,000gns in Stirling
Auctioneer Raymond Kennedy
Flying trade for Beef Shorthorns in Stirling with 21,000gns top
The Limousin championship was won by Mike and Lisa Massie, with Jimmy and Donald MacGregor's Dyke herd in reserve.
Stirling Bull Sales: Elrick herd wins the Limousin championship
Grant Stephen with his winning bull Glendual Sammy and his parents Sandy and Gillian from Dallas, Forres.
Stirling Bull Sales: Morayshire breeder lands Beef Shorthorn championship
Jeremy Clarkson has backed the French farmers after posting a message on social media. (Image: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock)
Jeremy Clarkson backs farming protests
New fellows of IAAS left to right professor Ken Sloan, vice chancellor and CEO of Harper Adams, Nick Woodmass, Andrew Weir, James Scott, IAAS president Alan Hutcheon, Jenna Ballantyne, Amy Haddow and IAAS executive director Neil Wilson.
Young Scottish auctioneers qualify at Harper Adams
Glen Feshie in Cairngorms National Park.
Farmers concerned that entire Highland region could become a national park
Fundraising pals Alan Mclean and Jim Beattie.
Lifelong friends taking on Land’s End to John o’ Groats charity cycle
Jim Pirie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 31/01/2024
Keith sheep worrying trial collapses after Crown fails to prove accused owned dogs