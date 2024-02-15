Shinty: Praise for Fort William youngster plus Arran MacPhee injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Praise for Fort William youngster plus Arran MacPhee injury update

Craig MacDonald earning rave reviews while MacPhee makes progress on ACL injury return.

By Alasdair Bruce
Oban Celtic's Daniel MacMillan tries to block the swing of Arran MacPhee (Fort). Image: Neil Paterson.
Oban Celtic's Daniel MacMillan tries to block the swing of Arran MacPhee (Fort). Image: Neil Paterson.

He’s proving to be the proverbial chip off the old block as Fort William youngster Craig MacDonald drew rave reviews following his performance in the goalless draw with Newtonmore last weekend.

Son of Willie MacDonald, a former Scotland captain who won every senior honour in the game with the Fort, Craig would love to follow in his father’s footsteps.

He has already represented Scotland at under-17 level and benefited from a period farmed out at Ardnamurchan as a youth before rising through the Fort ranks to the senior side.

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur praised MacDonald’s contribution against his charges last week while Fort William co-manager Alan Knox said: “We were really impressed with Craig.

“He had to step in at full back against Newtonmore as we were missing so many players, and he did very well.”

Fort William and Kyles Athletic contest the Drew Ferguson Memorial Trophy at An Aird on Saturday and Knox added: “We’ll have a lot more players available this week and with no second team game, we’ll use a large squad to give the players some more match fitness.”

MacPhee on road to recovery

The club is also excited at the news that Scottish international and former captain Arran MacPhee is making progress after rupturing his ACL.

It’s been a long road and Arran MacPhee said: “I had surgery on my knee about five weeks ago after waiting for about 18 months.

“I’m doing my rehab now, but they say with this injury, a return to full fitness can be anywhere between 6-12 months so I will not be back playing for a while yet.

“I’m looking to get back to training though and to stay involved with the team whilst I do my rehab. Hopefully the boys can go on a good run as they try to win promotion back to the Premiership.”

Familiar foes meet again

They swept up all the senior trophies between them last season and Kingussie and Oban Camanachd will meet in a pre-season friendly which is scheduled to take place at Kincraig.

With the new season just a fortnight away, Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick is looking forward to seeing his side take the field for the first time.

He said: “We played the Liz Young Sixes a couple of weeks ago and decided to leave the following Saturday free as the boys play a lot of indoor shinty on a firm surface at Aviemore and I’d prefer they had a week’s rest than risk any muscle injuries.

“I know the side I want to field against Oban Camanachd and Dylan Borthwick will return.

“Dylan hasn’t played since towards the end of the 2022 shinty season but he is such a good finisher and will be a real asset.

“I also can’t wait to see Savio Genini in action. Sav had niggly injuries last season, but he’s trained hard over the winter and is looking really sharp.

“Lee Bain also has a big role to play, and we have the option of using Kieran Macpherson until he goes to Canada in May.”

Kingussie round off their pre-season against Glasgow Mid Argyll next weekend.

Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans travels with a weakened squad. He said: “Daniel Sloss picked up a rib injury last week so won’t play. Ross Macmillan, Lewis Cameron and Scott MacMillan are all working whilst Blair McFarlane has rugby commitments.

“There’s good news regarding on Matthew Sloss though as he’s recovered from a hand injury whilst Scott Mckillop returns, and we’ll travel with a 17-player squad.”

Meanwhile, manager Jamie Matheson will continue to deputise in goal as Lovat host Skye Camanachd. Skye manager Willie MacDonald is without James Pringle but Kenny Cushnie returns.

Elsewhere, Oban Celtic play their third pre-season match when Kilmory visit Mossfield to vie for the Robert Wylie memorial trophy. Inveraray take on Lochaber while Beauly play Glenurquhart and Col Glen face Kilmallie at Dunoon.

