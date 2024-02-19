How 40-year mystery of missing Highland Games trophy was solved after discovery more than 600 miles away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How 40-year mystery of missing Highland Games trophy was solved after discovery more than 600 miles away

The trophy dates back to the early 20th Century and is part of Highland Games folklore.

By Sean McAngus
Charlie Murray, chairman of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, grandson Adrian Taylor, Jonathan Christie, chief executive of the Cabrach Trust and the Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire with the trophy.
Charlie Murray, chairman of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, grandson Adrian Taylor, Jonathan Christie, chief executive of the Cabrach Trust and the Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire with the trophy.

The mystery of a missing Highland Games trophy connected to a rural Moray community has finally been solved.

It has been discovered more than 600 miles away from its Cabrach home.

Last year, organisers of the Cabrach Highland Games started a nationwide search to find the silver Rose Bowl trophy once awarded to the area’s strongest athlete.

Organisers wanted to have the historic cup back again as the centerpiece for the newly resurrected games.

The silverware has been described by Royal Scottish Highland Games Association as a “key component” of Highland Games across the country.

However, locals didn’t have high hopes about locating it after losing track of it for decades.

Why the mystery?

Ron Taylor with the Cabrach Rose Bowl, left, and last year's Highland Games.
Ron Taylor with the Cabrach Rose Bowl, left, and 2022 Highland Games.

Charles Taylor claimed the prize in its first year, lost it in 1927, and then reclaimed it in consecutive years to be awarded the bowl outright.

Having been lost for decades, it was traced to Charles’s eldest son Ron in Coventry in 1984.

Since Ron died though, the whereabouts of the bowl were unknown. Until now.

How Cabrach Rose Bowl was found

Adrian Taylor returning the trophy to the Cabrach.  Image: Cabrach Trust

Now 40 years on from its last known location, it turns out the trophy has been sitting proudly in the last winner’s grandson Adrian’s living room in his Devon home all this time.

He has now returned the prize to the Cabrach after seeing the appeal.

The prize was first awarded by the village in 1926 to John Harper, a native of Upper Cabrach.

Grandson Adrian Taylor and Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire Andy Simpson pictured with the trophy.

Adrian has revealed he considered donating to the Glenfiddich Distillery to include in their museum.

However after researching about the trophy, he discovered the major search.

The 73-year-old said: “I got it from my father in the late 90s when he was in his final years.

“It has been sitting in the middle of a sideboard in my living room pride and place.”

The Cabrach Highland Games.

Mr Taylor added: “I always thought it should be in a museum or displayed somewhere.

“When I googled the Cabrach Rose Bowl, I discovered an article about the search for it.

“Then I  got in touch with Jonathan and now the bowl has been returned to the Cabrach.

“I thought, I would love to return to original home and I have kept that promise good.

“The trophy meant so much to my dad, as it was his father’s bowl and he went with him around the circuit travelling to many Highland Games.”

Return of Cabrach Highland Games

The Cabrach Highland Games in the 1930s.
Photos capture the sense of occasion at Highland Games back in the 1930s. Image: The Cabrach Trust.

Cabrach hosted its own Highland Games from 1877 until 1935, when the village’s dwindling population made the event unviable.

However, the Cabrach Trust resurrected the event in 2022.

Cabrach Highland Games was brought back in 2022 after 87 years. Image: The Cabrach Trust.

Now the trophy will be presented again at this year’s games.

Jonathan Christie, chief executive of The Cabrach Trust, said: “I could not believe it when I unsuspectingly answered the phone and found myself speaking with Adrian Taylor.

“We are beyond delighted to welcome the Rose Bowl back to its rightful home and are indebted to Adrian for recognising its significance to the Cabrach’s rich culture and history.

“Having committed to reintroducing The Cabrach Picnic and Games for people, near and far, to enjoy, we are so happy to have the Rose Bowl, traditionally the top prize in the 1920s, available as the grand prize for the best-performing competitor at the event.”

More from Moray

The High Court in Glasgow
Serial killer-obsessed schoolboy caught in Moray with 'murder kit' as he hunted for girl…
Red Arrows
The Red Arrows have landed in the north-east: Here's where you can see them…
Locator image of exterior of Buckie High School.
Man charged after 'disturbance' at Buckie High School
Two of the injuries the Elgin postie sustained from the dog attack
'The dog had a chunk out of my leg': Elgin postie describes terrifying mauling…
Former Victoria Bar in Rothes pictured before work started on the transformation.
How renewable giants are working with the community to transform a former Rothes pub
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Former boxer Darrell Russell appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Darrell Russell and Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / YouTube Date; Unknown
Highland boxing champion narrowly avoids jail after three horrifying unprovoked attacks
Gordon and MacPhail’s head office in Elgin pictured.
Go-ahead for work at Gordon and MacPhail's head office in Elgin and next steps…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – an abusive cop and a cruel poisoner
Pawel Pieronkiewicz was caught driving whilst banned. Image Facebook
Elgin dad gets new roads ban after delivering food while disqualified
The A96 is currently restricted between Forres and Alves, near Elgin, following a collision. Image: Google Maps
A96 reopens following collision near Forres

Conversation