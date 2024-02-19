How 40-year mystery of missing Highland Games trophy was solved after discovery more than 600 miles away

The mystery of a missing Highland Games trophy connected to a rural Moray community has finally been solved.

It has been discovered more than 600 miles away from its Cabrach home.

Last year, organisers of the Cabrach Highland Games started a nationwide search to find the silver Rose Bowl trophy once awarded to the area’s strongest athlete.

Organisers wanted to have the historic cup back again as the centerpiece for the newly resurrected games.

The silverware has been described by Royal Scottish Highland Games Association as a “key component” of Highland Games across the country.

However, locals didn’t have high hopes about locating it after losing track of it for decades.

Why the mystery?

Charles Taylor claimed the prize in its first year, lost it in 1927, and then reclaimed it in consecutive years to be awarded the bowl outright.

Having been lost for decades, it was traced to Charles’s eldest son Ron in Coventry in 1984.

Since Ron died though, the whereabouts of the bowl were unknown. Until now.

How Cabrach Rose Bowl was found

Now 40 years on from its last known location, it turns out the trophy has been sitting proudly in the last winner’s grandson Adrian’s living room in his Devon home all this time.

He has now returned the prize to the Cabrach after seeing the appeal.

The prize was first awarded by the village in 1926 to John Harper, a native of Upper Cabrach.

Adrian has revealed he considered donating to the Glenfiddich Distillery to include in their museum.

However after researching about the trophy, he discovered the major search.

The 73-year-old said: “I got it from my father in the late 90s when he was in his final years.

“It has been sitting in the middle of a sideboard in my living room pride and place.”

Mr Taylor added: “I always thought it should be in a museum or displayed somewhere.

“When I googled the Cabrach Rose Bowl, I discovered an article about the search for it.

“Then I got in touch with Jonathan and now the bowl has been returned to the Cabrach.

“I thought, I would love to return to original home and I have kept that promise good.

“The trophy meant so much to my dad, as it was his father’s bowl and he went with him around the circuit travelling to many Highland Games.”

Return of Cabrach Highland Games

Cabrach hosted its own Highland Games from 1877 until 1935, when the village’s dwindling population made the event unviable.

However, the Cabrach Trust resurrected the event in 2022.

Now the trophy will be presented again at this year’s games.

Jonathan Christie, chief executive of The Cabrach Trust, said: “I could not believe it when I unsuspectingly answered the phone and found myself speaking with Adrian Taylor.

“We are beyond delighted to welcome the Rose Bowl back to its rightful home and are indebted to Adrian for recognising its significance to the Cabrach’s rich culture and history.

“Having committed to reintroducing The Cabrach Picnic and Games for people, near and far, to enjoy, we are so happy to have the Rose Bowl, traditionally the top prize in the 1920s, available as the grand prize for the best-performing competitor at the event.”