Buckie house fire: Probe underway following death of pensioner

A fire investigation crew have been at the scene of the tragic incident today.

By Shanay Taylor
Fire Investigation Unit.
A fire investigation unit has been at the scene of the tragic incident today. Image: Jasperimage.

An investigation is underway by specialist fire crews after a 74-year-old man died following a blaze at his home in Buckie.

Police, the fire service and paramedics were called to reports of a house fire at Connage Cottages to the south of the town in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent three appliances from Buckie, Cullen and Fochabers shortly after 6am.

Teams were there for around three hours and eventually extinguished the fire before leaving the scene at 9.38am.

Police later confirmed that a 74-year-old man had sadly died as a result of the incident.

The area was cordoned off by officers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Fire service launch investigation following death of pensioner

Emergency services remained at the scene for much of yesterday, with officers seen speaking to neighbours.

Today, a SFRS fire investigation unit was stationed at the house as enquiries ramped up into finding the cause of the blaze.

People have spoken of their sadness of the tragic incident.

Callum Wright said: “So very sad to read this. Thinking of the man’s family and the nearby community at this very sad time.”

Police at the scene of the house near Buckie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Local councillor Sonya Warren described the news as ‘heart-breaking’.

She said: “My thoughts are with his family, friends and neighbours at this difficult time.

“And thanks to the emergency services who are dealing with this tough situation.

“It is a heart-breaking when something like this happens.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.35am on Tuesday, 19 March, 2024 we were made aware of a fire at a property near the A98 outside Buckie.

“Emergency services attended and a 74-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Pensioner dies in house fire near Buckie

