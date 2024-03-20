The Justice Mill on Union Street to reopen after £1.4m transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Justice Mill on Union Street to reopen after £1.4m transformation

Earlier plans to create a rooftop garden have not been included in the refurbishment.

By Ross Hempseed
A picture taken of the Justice Mill today as the re-opening date draws closer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A picture taken of the Justice Mill today as the re-opening date draws closer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Justice Mill in Aberdeen city centre will welcome customers once again next week as it reopens after a £1.4million makeover.

The Wetherspoons venue on Union Street has been a staple of the Granite Mile since 2004.

Thousands of customers have walked on the iconic Wetherspoons carpet enjoying a convivial drink and food on offer.

However, on March 3, the pub kitchen closed to customers to allow for refurbishment works.

The Justice Mill interior
The Justice Mill is a popular pub in the city centre. Image: DC Thomson.

The following week, March 11, the pub closed to all customers to allow for major refurbishment works, including a roof replacement and repairs.

However, plans for a rooftop terrace approved back in 2022 are not part of the refurbishment.

The plans were criticised at the time by an adjacent hotel, Park Inn by Radisson, due to the potential for noise disturbance on sleeping guests.

In addition to the roof replacement, upgrades have been made to the bar and kitchen facilities as well as improved staff facilities.

£1.4m overhaul for The Justice Mill

The atmosphere and ambience will be greatly improved for customers with new lights and air-conditioning in customer areas.

Outside, the front exterior has been changed with new windows and signage.

The iconic Wetherspoons carpet will also be replaced in the coming weeks.

The Justice Mill has also expanded its staff team, according to manager Andrew Wallace.

He said: “The £1.4 million investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and its staff and customers, as well as to Aberdeen itself.

“I am delighted that we have also been able to create 17 new jobs in the city.

“Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Justice Mill.”

The new and improved pub will welcome back customers on Wednesday, March 27.

A Tale of Two Spoons: I compare the Union Street Wetherspoons to find out which is better

