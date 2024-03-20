The Justice Mill on Union Street to reopen after £1.4m transformation

The Justice Mill in Aberdeen city centre will welcome customers once again next week as it reopens after a £1.4million makeover.

The Wetherspoons venue on Union Street has been a staple of the Granite Mile since 2004.

Thousands of customers have walked on the iconic Wetherspoons carpet enjoying a convivial drink and food on offer.

However, on March 3, the pub kitchen closed to customers to allow for refurbishment works.

The following week, March 11, the pub closed to all customers to allow for major refurbishment works, including a roof replacement and repairs.

However, plans for a rooftop terrace approved back in 2022 are not part of the refurbishment.

The plans were criticised at the time by an adjacent hotel, Park Inn by Radisson, due to the potential for noise disturbance on sleeping guests.

In addition to the roof replacement, upgrades have been made to the bar and kitchen facilities as well as improved staff facilities.

£1.4m overhaul for The Justice Mill

The atmosphere and ambience will be greatly improved for customers with new lights and air-conditioning in customer areas.

Outside, the front exterior has been changed with new windows and signage.

The iconic Wetherspoons carpet will also be replaced in the coming weeks.

The Justice Mill has also expanded its staff team, according to manager Andrew Wallace.

He said: “The £1.4 million investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and its staff and customers, as well as to Aberdeen itself.

“I am delighted that we have also been able to create 17 new jobs in the city.

“Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Justice Mill.”

The new and improved pub will welcome back customers on Wednesday, March 27.