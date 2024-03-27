Traitors producers book Ardross Castle until the end of the decade

Fans of The Traitors will be delighted to hear that BBC producers have booked up Ardross Castle until the end of the decade.

The dramatic Alness venue has played host to both the UK and USA versions of the show.

And as it’s popularity continues to soar, the BBC has reserved a spot at the historic castle for another six years.

The reservation is set to last until 2030, meaning Ardross Castle should feature as the setting for the show for several series to come.

The third series, which will be hosted by Claudia Winkleman once again, is due to start filming in six weeks at the site in Easter Ross.

According to The Sun, a long-rumoured celebrity spin-off could also be made around September.

Almost seven million people watched this year’s final on the night it was broadcast in January, with another 1.1million watching later on iPlayer.

Nearly 300,000 people have applied to be on the next series.

BBC show The Traitors sets roots in the Highlands at Ardross Castle

The castle has quickly became a hotspot attraction in the Highlands thanks to the show.

Loukas Tsarmaklis, a director of Ardross Castle Enterprises, told The Press and Journal last year the first series led to the venue being “inundated” with inquiries to host weddings.

Filming itself has also helped “local B&Bs, tradesmen, taxi drivers, cleaners” through extra trade.

The show’s popularity has also inspired some viewers to dream of their own Highland getaway.

But the programme’s connections to the Highlands goes beyond its setting.

Inverness resident Evie, 29, made it all the way to the final of series two.

The Scottish SPCA worker was one of two Inverness contestants to feature on the second series, joining Tracey, 58, a sonographer around the table.