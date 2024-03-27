Traitors producers book Ardross Castle until the end of the decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traitors producers book Ardross Castle until the end of the decade

The BBC's reservation is set to last until 2030, meaning the dramatic venue should feature as the show's setting for several series to come.

By Bailey Moreton
Makes of The Traitors will take over the Alness castle for several years to come
Makes of The Traitors will take over the Alness castle for several years to come

Fans of The Traitors will be delighted to hear that BBC producers have booked up Ardross Castle until the end of the decade.

The dramatic Alness venue has played host to both the UK and USA versions of the show.

And as it’s popularity continues to soar, the BBC has reserved a spot at the historic castle for another six years.

Ardross Castle makes a dramatic setting for the tension packed television programme. Image: Ardross Castle

The reservation is set to last until 2030, meaning Ardross Castle should feature as the setting for the show for several series to come.

The third series, which will be hosted by Claudia Winkleman once again, is due to start filming in six weeks at the site in Easter Ross.

According to The Sun, a long-rumoured celebrity spin-off could also be made around September.

Almost seven million people watched this year’s final on the night it was broadcast in January, with another 1.1million watching later on iPlayer.

Nearly 300,000 people have applied to be on the next series.

BBC show The Traitors sets roots in the Highlands at Ardross Castle

The castle has quickly became a hotspot attraction in the Highlands thanks to the show.

Loukas Tsarmaklis, a director of Ardross Castle Enterprises, told The Press and Journal last year the first series led to the venue being “inundated” with inquiries to host weddings.

Filming itself has also helped “local B&Bs, tradesmen, taxi drivers, cleaners” through extra trade.

The show’s popularity has also inspired some viewers to dream of their own Highland getaway.

But the programme’s connections to the Highlands goes beyond its setting.

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Evie, one of the contestants in series two of The Traitors. Issue date: Tuesday January 2, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story Showbiz TheTraitors. Photo credit should read: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: Not for use more than 21 days after issue. You may use this picture without charge only for the purpose of publicising or reporting on current BBC programming, personnel or other BBC output or activity within 21 days of issue. Any use after that time MUST be cleared through BBC Picture Publicity. Please credit the image to the BBC and any named photographer or independent programme maker, as described in the caption.
Evie, a 29-year-old veterinary nurse from Inverness. Image: BBC One.

Inverness resident Evie, 29, made it all the way to the final of series two.

The Scottish SPCA worker was one of two Inverness contestants to feature on the second series, joining Tracey, 58, a sonographer around the table.

