Rijeka boss Zeljko Sopic has ‘zero interest’ in becoming new Aberdeen manager

Rijeka boss Zeljko Sopic says he has absolutely no interest in becoming the next Aberdeen manager.

The 49-year-old, who has guided Rijeka to the top of the Croatian top-flight, has been among the names linked with the Pittodrie vacancy.

Sopic, who is bald, previously joked that the weather in Aberdeen would not suit his hairstyle.

He was again asked about the Aberdeen job ahead of his side’s meeting with Rudes on Saturday.

Sopic said: “I have absolutely no interest in Aberdeen. So there is a zero per cent I will be their manager.

“No one contacted me, nor anyone from the club. And why Aberdeen? Why not Manchester City?

“I have zero interest in Aberdeen and any other club.

“My current focus is only on Rijeka. With all due respect to Aberdeen, even if a ten times better and bigger club came in for me, I would stay at Rijeka.”