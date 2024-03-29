Rijeka boss Zeljko Sopic has ‘zero interest’ in becoming new Aberdeen manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rijeka boss Zeljko Sopic has ‘zero interest’ in becoming new Aberdeen manager

The 49-year-old was among the managers linked to the Pittodrie vacancy.

By Danny Law
Zeljko Sopic during his time at Dinamo Zagreb. Image: Shutterstock.
Rijeka boss Zeljko Sopic says he has absolutely no interest in becoming the next Aberdeen manager.

The 49-year-old, who has guided Rijeka to the top of the Croatian top-flight, has been among the names linked with the Pittodrie vacancy.

Sopic, who is bald, previously joked that the weather in Aberdeen would not suit his hairstyle.

He was again asked about the Aberdeen job ahead of his side’s meeting with Rudes on Saturday.

Sopic said: “I have absolutely no interest in Aberdeen. So there is a zero per cent I will be their manager.

“No one contacted me, nor anyone from the club. And why Aberdeen? Why not Manchester City?

“I have zero interest in Aberdeen and any other club.

“My current focus is only on Rijeka. With all due respect to Aberdeen, even if a ten times better and bigger club came in for me, I would stay at Rijeka.”

