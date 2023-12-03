Poundland latest, next step for new vision at former Elgin Community Surgery and work at Glenfarclas Distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poundland latest, next step for new vision at former Elgin Community Surgery and work at Glenfarclas Distillery

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Fire damage to the Poundland building pictured. The retailer is mentioned in this week's planning roundup.
Fire damage to the Poundland building pictured. The retailer is mentioned in this week's planning roundup.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Glenfarclas Distillery has been given the go-ahead to demolish redundant buildings and build a new treatment shed.

Meanwhile, the next step has emerged for the redevelopment of the former Elgin Community Surgery.

A certain change planned at Elgin’s Poundland building will not go ahead due to last year’s major fire.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

Work on Elgin Poundland building

Work on the Poundland development in Elgin pictured during the summer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Poundland store in Elgin was sealed off in May 2018.

Water pouring in through the roof of the 19th century former bank after decades of neglect brought the structure to the brink of collapse.

Since then, the building has been carefully demolished to make way for a replacement.

An artist’s impression of the new Poundland store in Elgin. Image: Poundland

Poundland is funding a new building to house its Elgin store with flats planned for the upper floors.

It is hoped work will be completed next year.

Impact of fire on Poundland building

The project was made more complex when a fire burned through what was left of the retailer’s premises on the High Street.

Poundland has since opened a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

poundland fire
Parts of the Poundland store in Elgin were badly fire damaged.

What has been scrapped?

Last summer, LDN Architects, on the behalf of the retailer, lodged a building warrant for changes to the current set up of new facilities for welfare and office rooms at the store.

Planning officials have refused the warrant, but the work had been stopped in any case due to the fire.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “This refusal is for work that was proposed at the first floor level prior to the fire at the former Poundland store site.

“The works are now superseded and are no longer going ahead due to the fire damage.

“We expect a new refit warrant to repair the fire damage to building in the near future.”

Approved: New treatment shed at distillery

Glenfarclas distillery.
Glenfarclas distillery. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

In May, Glenfarclas Distillery was granted permission to build a new treatment shed.

A building warrant was approved this week for the work.

The front door of Glenfarclas Whisky Distillery painted in white and red. Police appeal one year on from when £100K of Glenfarclas whisky was stolen.
Glenfarclas Distillery  Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

According to the warrant, the work to demolish redundant buildings and build a new treatment shed will cost around £70,000.

In 1973, the business in Ballindalloch was one of the first distilleries in Scotland to open a dedicated visitor centre.

Submitted: Next step to redevelop site of former Elgin Community Surgery

Former Elgin Community Surgery.

In October, we revealed plans to demolish extensions at the former Elgin Community Surgery at Highfield House to make way for redevelopment.

Earlier this month, Morlich Homes’ plans were given the green light to make changes to the site on Northfield Terrace.

The firm plans to build apartments and a small business unit.

Garage to become business unit

Garage being transformed into a business unit.

Now a planning application has been lodged to convert a garage in the grounds of Highfield House into a small starter business unit.

In planning documents, the firm says it wants to create a comfortable environment for any business to thrive.

Work will include the main timber entrance being removed and replaced with a large glazing unit with access door.

History of Elgin Community Surgery

In June 2021, Elgin Community Surgery closed down after Dr Mark Houliston stepped down after more than 20 years.

The 4,700 registered patients moved to the Maryhill Group Practice.

The doctor and his staff also transferred to the nearby health centre.

Elgin Community Surgery.

‘Saddened’

The changes left Elgin with just one other medical practice at Linkwood, which has  11,800 patients.

At the time, Dr Robert Lockhart, chairman of the Maryhill Group Practice, said: “We were saddened to hear of events at Elgin Community Surgery and see the outcome achieved as positive for both the patients and wider primary care in Moray.”

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

Conversation