Poundland latest, next step for new vision at former Elgin Community Surgery and work at Glenfarclas Distillery

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Glenfarclas Distillery has been given the go-ahead to demolish redundant buildings and build a new treatment shed.

Meanwhile, the next step has emerged for the redevelopment of the former Elgin Community Surgery.

A certain change planned at Elgin’s Poundland building will not go ahead due to last year’s major fire.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

Work on Elgin Poundland building

The Poundland store in Elgin was sealed off in May 2018.

Water pouring in through the roof of the 19th century former bank after decades of neglect brought the structure to the brink of collapse.

Since then, the building has been carefully demolished to make way for a replacement.

Poundland is funding a new building to house its Elgin store with flats planned for the upper floors.

It is hoped work will be completed next year.

Impact of fire on Poundland building

The project was made more complex when a fire burned through what was left of the retailer’s premises on the High Street.

Poundland has since opened a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

What has been scrapped?

Last summer, LDN Architects, on the behalf of the retailer, lodged a building warrant for changes to the current set up of new facilities for welfare and office rooms at the store.

Planning officials have refused the warrant, but the work had been stopped in any case due to the fire.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “This refusal is for work that was proposed at the first floor level prior to the fire at the former Poundland store site.

“The works are now superseded and are no longer going ahead due to the fire damage.

“We expect a new refit warrant to repair the fire damage to building in the near future.”

Approved: New treatment shed at distillery

In May, Glenfarclas Distillery was granted permission to build a new treatment shed.

A building warrant was approved this week for the work.

According to the warrant, the work to demolish redundant buildings and build a new treatment shed will cost around £70,000.

In 1973, the business in Ballindalloch was one of the first distilleries in Scotland to open a dedicated visitor centre.

Submitted: Next step to redevelop site of former Elgin Community Surgery

In October, we revealed plans to demolish extensions at the former Elgin Community Surgery at Highfield House to make way for redevelopment.

Earlier this month, Morlich Homes’ plans were given the green light to make changes to the site on Northfield Terrace.

The firm plans to build apartments and a small business unit.

Garage to become business unit

Now a planning application has been lodged to convert a garage in the grounds of Highfield House into a small starter business unit.

In planning documents, the firm says it wants to create a comfortable environment for any business to thrive.

Work will include the main timber entrance being removed and replaced with a large glazing unit with access door.

History of Elgin Community Surgery

In June 2021, Elgin Community Surgery closed down after Dr Mark Houliston stepped down after more than 20 years.

The 4,700 registered patients moved to the Maryhill Group Practice.

The doctor and his staff also transferred to the nearby health centre.

‘Saddened’

The changes left Elgin with just one other medical practice at Linkwood, which has 11,800 patients.

At the time, Dr Robert Lockhart, chairman of the Maryhill Group Practice, said: “We were saddened to hear of events at Elgin Community Surgery and see the outcome achieved as positive for both the patients and wider primary care in Moray.”

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk