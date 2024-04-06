New life for old home of Elgin Starbucks could be on the horizon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New life for old home of Elgin Starbucks could be on the horizon

The high street premises has had many uses over the years.

By Sean McAngus
Former Starbucks store.
Former Starbucks store.

The former home of Elgin Starbucks could be given new life after lying empty for months.

Last July, the coffee giants left the property at 143 High Street for bigger premises across the road.

They are now operating at 122 High Street which was previously home to Burtons before they closed for good after owners Arcadia went into administration.

What could move into former Starbucks Elgin home?

Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn at Badenoch’s in Elgin.  Image: Angus McLennan

Now it appears Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn who already own Badenoch in Elgin could open up a new business inside the empty unit.

They have lodged a provisional premises license application for a cafe.

Inside the building when it was home to Starbucks.

It would offer coffee, homemade cakes, smoothies, sandwiches and pastries.

Meanwhile, it is proposed to be used as a wine bar from Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm onwards.

It is understood the business will be under a different company than Badenoch

However a trading name hasn’t been decided yet.

History of the well-known Elgin building

The B-listed building at 143 High Street has played many roles over the years.

Here are three past uses of the building.

Picture of the 143 High Street building when it was home to Starbucks.

Wimpy

Long before the likes of McDonald’s and Burger King cornered the market in Scotland, there was burger chain Wimpy.

It offered Scots their first mass-produced taste of American-style fast food.

Picture of the original Wimpy which was located elsewhere on the Elgin High Street.

In 1993, a Wimpy franchise opened up at 143 High Street.

It wasn’t open for long before it became fast food chain Bytes.

Old Wimpy menu.

Royal Bank Of Scotland

It was once home to the Royal Bank Of Scotland. Image: DC Thomson/ Archives

The building at 143 High Street was once the central branch of the Royal Bank Of Scotland in Elgin.

It was operating in the days when the bank giants had two branches on Elgin High Street.

The branch was shut down in the eighties.

Bristol and West Building Society

The Elgin town centre back in the day with  143 High Street building in site.

This building also used to be home to Bristol and West Building Society.

In 1992, the firm decided to let or sell all its Scottish branches apart from the Edinburgh one.

News of the firm selling the building. Image:DC Thomson/ Archives

This building has been visited by many people over the years for different purposes.

Other uses of the building include H Samuels and Black’s Morayshire Directory.

Elgin High Street.  Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

old pubs in Elgin that are now closed
Gone but not forgotten: Five Elgin pubs that you miss
A police officer stands beside two individuals in military uniform.
Buckie Harbour locked down following discovery of 'suspicious object'
Allan Thomson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court
Lossiemouth man banned after being found almost SEVEN times the limit
Wintery picture in Carr Bridge.
April snow covers A93 near Braemar as A9 drivers warned over travel
l-r Judges Lindsay Prior, of ESS, energy, government and infrastructure, Ben Hopkins, of Hopkins-Lefevre, and Mark Spalding, senior trading manager of Spar Scotland.
North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Finalists revealed
The former Buchan Braes Business Centre in Boddam, near Peterhead, is one of 12 north and north-east properties going under the hammer in Shepherd's next online auction.
Which north and north-east properties are in Shepherd's latest online auction?
Collage showing parking ticket on windscreen on left and two police officers on Elgin High Street on right.
Revealed: How many Elgin drivers were caught during first week of illegal parking crackdown
3
Ground works begin on the long-awaited new Macduff Aldi store
Work FINALLY begins on the new £3.3 million Macduff Aldi store
A screen shot of a video taken of the incident at Elgin bus station.
Two arrested after 'disturbance' at Elgin bus station
2
Blue green and white Stagecoach double decker beneath a tree branch.
‘This has to be a fix’: Readers react to awards nominations for Stagecoach

Conversation