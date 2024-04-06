New life for old home of Elgin Starbucks could be on the horizon

The former home of Elgin Starbucks could be given new life after lying empty for months.

Last July, the coffee giants left the property at 143 High Street for bigger premises across the road.

They are now operating at 122 High Street which was previously home to Burtons before they closed for good after owners Arcadia went into administration.

What could move into former Starbucks Elgin home?

Now it appears Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn who already own Badenoch in Elgin could open up a new business inside the empty unit.

They have lodged a provisional premises license application for a cafe.

It would offer coffee, homemade cakes, smoothies, sandwiches and pastries.

Meanwhile, it is proposed to be used as a wine bar from Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm onwards.

It is understood the business will be under a different company than Badenoch

However a trading name hasn’t been decided yet.

History of the well-known Elgin building

The B-listed building at 143 High Street has played many roles over the years.

Here are three past uses of the building.

Wimpy

Long before the likes of McDonald’s and Burger King cornered the market in Scotland, there was burger chain Wimpy.

It offered Scots their first mass-produced taste of American-style fast food.

In 1993, a Wimpy franchise opened up at 143 High Street.

It wasn’t open for long before it became fast food chain Bytes.

Royal Bank Of Scotland

The building at 143 High Street was once the central branch of the Royal Bank Of Scotland in Elgin.

It was operating in the days when the bank giants had two branches on Elgin High Street.

The branch was shut down in the eighties.

Bristol and West Building Society

This building also used to be home to Bristol and West Building Society.

In 1992, the firm decided to let or sell all its Scottish branches apart from the Edinburgh one.

This building has been visited by many people over the years for different purposes.

Other uses of the building include H Samuels and Black’s Morayshire Directory.