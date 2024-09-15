Latest on former Elgin printing works transformation and work at Cullen Community Centre rescued by locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Latest on former Elgin printing works transformation and work at Cullen Community Centre rescued by locals

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Work has started on the transformation.
Work has started on the transformation.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is packed with interesting plans.

This week, a whole new purpose for a former public library in Portgordon is approved.

Meanwhile, the latest is revealed on the former Elgin printing works transformation.

And we have the next steps being given the go-ahead to turn a former drill hall into two homes.

But first, we look at the plans for work at a community centre rescued by locals.

SUBMITTED: Cullen community centre

Cullen Community and Residential Centre. Image: Jason Hedges.

Around six years ago, Cullen Community Centre was rescued from the brink of closure.

The Three Kings Cullen Association was formed after the venue faced being shut down as part of Moray Council’s budgets cuts.

It saved the day by taking over operation of the building in September 2018 and hosts sports groups, coffee mornings, language classes and film screenings.

In 2020, councillors agreed to sell the building to the Three Kings Cullen Association for £35,000.

What is the work?

Now a building warrant has revealed £15,000 worth of work could take place at the centre.

The work includes:

  • Alterations to line and insulate the walls
  • Lower the ceiling
  • Install grid system
  • Install a new fire detector below new ceiling
  • And create a second entrance by replacing window with a door

APPROVED: Eco part of former Elgin printing works makeover

Passersby on Elgin’s South Street will see the transformation of the former printing works into a hairdressing salon and beauty rooms is underway.

Since 2011, the building at 31 South Street has lain vacant after Moravian Press left.

Earlier this year, the P&J first exclusively revealed Jean Stalker’s vision for the well-known town centre building.

Printing works being transformed. Image: Sean McAngus/ DC Thomson

The makeover includes two salon spaces on the ground floor and two offices on the first floor being turned into beauty treatment rooms.

It was only last month a building warrant was approved which revealed the transformation could cost around £180,000.

Our previous coverage of the plans..

Now Mrs Stalker has been given permission for more work on the building which includes 19 solar panels being installed and alterations to roof lights.

It is hoped this will make the building more energy efficient.

S Reid Design has been representing her in the planning process.

APPROVED: New purpose for library

The Lampie Hoose.

In July, we revealed the transformation of a former public library into a hairdressers was being proposed.

This change of use is planned at The Lampie Hoose at 1 Gordon Square in Portgordon.

Colin Stewart wanted to breathe new life into the property.

Inside the building.

Pre-Covid, the space was used for local groups to meet.

At the start of the month, a building warrant was approved for the £1,500 transformation.

Now work can start as planning permission has been given the go-ahead.

APPROVED: Decking area for Elgin bar

Foggies Bar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In November 2021, the front area outside Foggies Bar on Munro Place was licensed for outdoor use by customers.

Earlier this year, the owners decided to sort out the area as the ground was very poor due to sunken and raised slabs.

They levelled and installed a decking area for punters to sit outside.

However, Phil Witton was not aware planning consent was needed before starting the work.

Now retrospective permission has been approved for the work already completed.

How Elgin bar owners found success on tap with Foggies

Foggies owners Phil and Katie Witton. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Back in July, owners Phil and Katie Witton lift the lid on how the bar’s popularity led to a move to bigger premises.

There is many challenges when it comes to running a bar.

However the pair has enjoyed the rapid rise of Foggies.

APPROVED: Former Lossie drill hall becomes two homes

The former drill hall pictured.

Work can now get underway to turn a former drill hall in Lossiemouth into two houses.

As Cameron And Hawksley Contracting has had a building warrant for £200,000 worth of work to transform the building approved.

Inside the hall.

Soldiers used to practice and perform military drills in the property at 45 Church Street.

Last October, the Defence Instructure Organisation sold the building at auction for around £71,000.

Now there will be two properties created across two floors.

Drawing impression of what the transformation could look like.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

Conversation