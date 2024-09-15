Latest on former Elgin printing works transformation and work at Cullen Community Centre rescued by locals

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

SUBMITTED: Cullen community centre

Around six years ago, Cullen Community Centre was rescued from the brink of closure.

The Three Kings Cullen Association was formed after the venue faced being shut down as part of Moray Council’s budgets cuts.

It saved the day by taking over operation of the building in September 2018 and hosts sports groups, coffee mornings, language classes and film screenings.

In 2020, councillors agreed to sell the building to the Three Kings Cullen Association for £35,000.

What is the work?

Now a building warrant has revealed £15,000 worth of work could take place at the centre.

The work includes:

Alterations to line and insulate the walls

Lower the ceiling

Install grid system

Install a new fire detector below new ceiling

And create a second entrance by replacing window with a door

APPROVED: Eco part of former Elgin printing works makeover

Passersby on Elgin’s South Street will see the transformation of the former printing works into a hairdressing salon and beauty rooms is underway.

Since 2011, the building at 31 South Street has lain vacant after Moravian Press left.

Earlier this year, the P&J first exclusively revealed Jean Stalker’s vision for the well-known town centre building.

The makeover includes two salon spaces on the ground floor and two offices on the first floor being turned into beauty treatment rooms.

It was only last month a building warrant was approved which revealed the transformation could cost around £180,000.

Now Mrs Stalker has been given permission for more work on the building which includes 19 solar panels being installed and alterations to roof lights.

It is hoped this will make the building more energy efficient.

S Reid Design has been representing her in the planning process.

APPROVED: New purpose for library

In July, we revealed the transformation of a former public library into a hairdressers was being proposed.

This change of use is planned at The Lampie Hoose at 1 Gordon Square in Portgordon.

Colin Stewart wanted to breathe new life into the property.

Pre-Covid, the space was used for local groups to meet.

At the start of the month, a building warrant was approved for the £1,500 transformation.

Now work can start as planning permission has been given the go-ahead.

APPROVED: Decking area for Elgin bar

In November 2021, the front area outside Foggies Bar on Munro Place was licensed for outdoor use by customers.

Earlier this year, the owners decided to sort out the area as the ground was very poor due to sunken and raised slabs.

They levelled and installed a decking area for punters to sit outside.

However, Phil Witton was not aware planning consent was needed before starting the work.

Now retrospective permission has been approved for the work already completed.

APPROVED: Former Lossie drill hall becomes two homes

Work can now get underway to turn a former drill hall in Lossiemouth into two houses.

As Cameron And Hawksley Contracting has had a building warrant for £200,000 worth of work to transform the building approved.

Soldiers used to practice and perform military drills in the property at 45 Church Street.

Last October, the Defence Instructure Organisation sold the building at auction for around £71,000.

Now there will be two properties created across two floors.

