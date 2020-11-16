First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made no mention of stepping up restrictions in Aberdeenshire today – despite fears about a spike in cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has stressed “things are not getting worse for Scotland” despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases.

The Scottish Government will announce the revised tiers of restrictions tomorrow, with Glasgow, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire widely expected to go up to level four – essentially a full lockdown.

There have been growing concerns Aberdeenshire will be moved into level three following a spike of cases in Buchan at seafood factories and schools.

Such restrictions would mean bars, restaurants and cafes would be forced to close at 6pm, and no alcohol sales permitted.

However, at her daily briefing today, Ms Sturgeon made no comment of the region when asked about the likelihood of increasing restrictions across the country.

She said some areas across the nation have “stubbornly high” numbers, which causes concern for the demand hospitals will face over the winter.

The first minister spoke about the issue as she revealed Scotland has recorded six deaths from coronavirus and 717 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

She said: “Stubbornly high prevalence means that we might have less flexibility to offer some limited and careful easing of restrictions over the Christmas period which we are very keen to do.

“Moving to Level 4 restrictions for a limited period in some areas, while not a decision we would ever take lightly because of the wider economic and social impact, would help us to address both of these concerns.”

Any Level 4 restrictions placed on local authorities are intended to be for a “short time”, the First Minister said.

However, Ms Sturgeon did emphasise that “things are not getting worse in Scotland”, even within the areas of concern.

Final decisions and changes to the framework will be taken by the cabinet tomorrow and the public have been urged to adhere to local measures.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Every time we stop someone, especially someone who is older and more vulnerable, then we give them a chance of living into the era – which is firmly on the horizon – where better therapies, vaccines, testing and treatments will be available.

“I think that motivation as we are living under these restrictions right now is important to bear in mind.

“The end is not quite with us but we can see hope on the horizon now that we couldn’t see just a few weeks ago.”

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are currently in Tier 2 restrictions, with Moray, the Highlands and Islands in Tier 1.

Megalabs and testing hubs

The first minister welcomed news of a megalab being built in Scotland – with another site at Leamington Spa in England.

The laboratories will together be able to process up to 600,000 Covid-19 samples a day, more than doubling the UK’s currently daily testing capacity.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We are working constructively with the UK government in order to help with establishment of that laboratory.”

Rumours surrounding a delay in regional testing hubs for Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh, were also squashed with completion works currently “on-track”.

Connecting at Christmas

During the briefing it was also announced that funding for tablets and iPads would be available for care homes to support their residents in the lead up to the festive holidays.

The devices would be used to connect residents with their families, as well as allow care services such as speech therapy to take place remotely.

However, Ms Sturgeon said that these devices, of which she said there will be “one or two” in each home, would not be used as a substitute for face-to-face visitation, adding that plans are being finalised to resume face-to-face visitation, which will include routine testing of visitors.

She said: “We know and understand how vital in-person visits are, both for residents and for their family members.

“For that reason we are currently finalising our plans to ensure that routine visits from designated visitors can take place as safely as possible.”

The first minister added: “This funding will give care home residents an additional way of keeping in touch with family and friends and of receiving expert clinical advice.”