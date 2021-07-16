Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Schools & Family

Six pinch points for pandemic pups: How to ease your dog out of lockdown

By Garrett Stell
July 16, 2021, 5:00 pm
dogs post-lockdown
As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, experts say it's important to give dogs time to adjust to normalcy.

We’re all looking forward to getting out of the house in the post-lockdown world, but our dogs might not share our excitement.

Some dogs thrive in busy, stimulating environments like the local pub. But others are more comfortable with a nap and a bone at home in their favourite spot.

Whichever type of dog you have, they’re doing to need a loose lead as you guide them through the return to normality.

That’s the advice from experts at the Scottish SPCA and the UK’s biggest dog welfare charity, Dogs Trust.

Here are five potential sources of stress for your dogs as we move towards post-lockdown life, and expert tips on how to navigate each situation.

Pooches and pints

Your favourite beer garden has probably already dusted off the cobwebs and welcomed back guests. The Press & Journal’s interactive map of local beer gardens lets you know where the dog-friendly pubs are near you:

If you do decide to bring the dog along for a pint, Dogs Trust recommends teaching them how to “settle” beforehand. Settled behaviours include lying still, not starting at you or whining and not tugging on the lead.

Gradually reward them for progress, and start at home where there are fewer distractions.

Alone again

One of the biggest sources of stress in the coming year will be when owners return to work and school, said Rachel Casey, director of canine behaviour at Dogs Trust.

To ease their stress, slowly reintroduce your dogs to being alone. Create a space in the house for them, and if your dog shows signs of worry–barking, whining, scratching at the door–try spending shorter times apart.

By gradually increasing time apart, you can ensure they are able to settle on their own.”

-Rachel Casey

Mike Flynn, chief superintendent of the Scottish SPCA, suggests leaving your dog with a trusted neighbor for short visits.

And remember that your dog didn’t create this situation, Mr Flynn said.

“What we’re saying to people is that it’s not the dog’s problem, so you have to take the time to work with your dog.”

Reuniting with friends and family

Introducing new smells and new faces into your house too quickly can make dogs anxious, even if the guests are people you think your dog is already knows.

dogs post-lockdown
Sandy, left, and Rosie might have to welcome houseguests back into their kitchen after lockdown.

Try teaching your dog to head to a safe place – such as the bed or their kennel – when they hear the doorbell ring.

Outdoor gatherings

You might be itching to get together with friends in the yard or at the park, but it’s probably been a while since your dog spent much time around strangers.

Helpful strategies for outdoor get-togethers include:

  • Keeping your dog on a lead so they stay safe and secure
  • Bringing games to keep them occupied
  • Keeping your dog hydrated and cool

Training pandemic puppies

If you’re one of the thousands of people in Scotland who adopted a dog during lockdown, there’s a chance that your pet might have missed out on the kind of socialisation that’s important for its development.

It’s never an easy thing when your dog’s been so dependent for so long.”

-Mike Flynn, chief superintendent Scottish SPCA

If your dog is a puppy and only knows the pandemic lifestyle, Dogs Trust recommends spending extra time training them to adjust. Post-lockdown life will be full of new dogs, new people and new sights, sound and smells, so be patient.

Learning to cope when left at home

Ultimately, Rachel said, it all comes down to dogs adjusting to more alone time. Staving off  separation anxiety will be the most important way to help dogs adjust.

dogs post-lockdown
Billie demonstrates how having a place to feel comfortable and familiar can help dogs stave off the stress of returning to normal life.

“Dogs that had separation anxiety before the pandemic are likely to get worse when left again as owners head back to work.

“Just make sure that you factor in time apart from your dog each day to help them be able to cope when alone – this could be separated from you by a door or child gate very briefly to start with whilst you’re working.”

More help for dogs post-lockdown

Mr Flynn said that it’s important to get tips from trusted authorities such as Dogs Trust or the SPCA. And for advice tailored to your dog and your situation, no one beats your local vet.

“They’ll be able to advise someone that they know and trust in your area who is a person to help you with your problems. There are lots of things you can do, but remember it’s never an easy thing when your dog’s been so dependent for so long.”

Read more from the Schools & Family team

‘The zombie films got it wrong’: Expert shares his view on how we can navigate the new post-Covid world.

Moray mum saves baby’s life

Could 2-minute ‘brain breaks’ and LESS planning help Scottish schools catch up with Finland?

