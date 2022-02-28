Met Office forecast is for a dull and damp week but promises of sunshine at the weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Met Office forecast is for a dull and damp week but promises of sunshine at the weekend

By Louise Glen
February 28, 2022, 4:24 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 4:28 pm
Meteorologist Aidan McGivern.


This week’s weather across the north, north-east and the islands will mainly be cloudy with rain.

But by the time the weekend comes, it could be a different story, and we could be basking in gentle sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to be around or just above average for many. That means 8C or 9C.

Meteorologist Aiden McGivern has said a mixture of high and low pressures means dull and damp weather might take a time to shift.

By the time the weekend comes it will be frosty overnight, but both Saturday and Sunday should see sunny days with highs of 8C and 9C.

Today

Scotland and Northern Ireland seeing bright intervals and showers, winds easing.

Tonight

The northwest still seeing scattered showers, perhaps heavy and wintry.

Tuesday

Showers in the north easing, with more sunshine.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

Fine start in the north Wednesday, but cloud and rain elsewhere spreading to all areas overnight then lingering through Thursday.

Probably brighter in the west and north again on Friday.

Long term forecast

From March 5-14 it will be a largely settled start, with sunny spells across the north.

Light winds are expected through the weekend with daytime temperatures near average, although colder in the south.

For the following week, there is likely to be a northwest-southeast split in weather conditions.

The south-east is most likely to be dry and settled for the longest, with the northwest most likely to see the wind and rain.

Overall however, conditions likely to remain relatively benign when compared to recent weeks and most areas will see a mixture of conditions to some degree.

Temperatures are expected to be around or just above average for many.

