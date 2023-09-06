Minute by minute: What happened the day the Queen died and Charles became King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Minute by minute: What happened the day the Queen died and Charles became King

A detailed breakdown of how the news from Balmoral filtered out across the world.

David Mackay By Laura Elston
Royal standard at half mast over Balmoral.
The Royal Standard was lowered to half mast at Balmoral when the Queen died. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA

The death of the late Queen plunged a shocked nation into mourning for its longest-reigning monarch.

As the first anniversary approaches, here is how the historic day unfolded:

Rumours begin to swirl in newsrooms early in the day that the Queen has taken ill at Balmoral Castle, and possibly had a fall.

Two days before, the Queen was happily hosting guests on the Aberdeenshire estate, and carrying out official duties by bidding farewell to Boris Johnson and appointing Liz Truss as the new prime minister.

But she looked frail in photographs and postponed a Privy Council meeting on the Wednesday after being ordered by doctors to rest.

The Queen met new prime minister Liz Truss just days before she died. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

10am

10.30am: Behind the scenes, the then-Prince of Wales makes a 120-mile dash by helicopter from Dumfries House to Balmoral after being alerted to the Queen’s worsening condition.

The Duchess of Cornwall cancels a not-yet publicly announced official visit to a cancer centre in Lanarkshire and travels by road from Birkhall.

The Princess Royal, who is staying in Scotland, is already at the Queen’s bedside.

Charles visits his mother and later goes foraging for mushrooms on the estate as he contemplates his accession and imminent duty as king, before he returns to the Queen’s side.

Midday

12.12pm: Initial indications that something is afoot are seen in the House of Commons.

Then then-chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, sits down next to PM Liz Truss and begins whispering to her while she listens to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s response to her energy statement.

Labour MP Chris Bryant tweets: “Something odd is going on in the Commons. Zahawi briefing pm urgently.”

Sir Keir, too, is passed a note by his deputy Angela Rayner, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also being handed a piece of paper updating him about the developing situation.

Ms Rayner later reveals the note read: “The Queen is unwell and Keir needs to leave the Chamber as soon as possible to be briefed.”

Ms Truss and Sir Keir depart.

12.32pm: Buckingham Palace then issues a concerning statement, confirming the Queen is under medical supervision.

It reads: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Queen smiling
There were concerns about the Queen’s health for several months. Image: PA

Close family have been informed, the Palace says.

BBC One interrupts Bargain Hunt at 12.39pm to deliver the statement and suspends its regular programming.

12.46pm: Clarence House confirms Charles and Camilla have travelled to Balmoral, and a minute later Kensington Palace say William, then-the Duke of Cambridge, is to head north.

The Duchess of Cambridge remains in Windsor where her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are starting at a new school.

1pm

1.38pm: Palace sources say the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are also on their way to the Queen’s Scottish home.

1.54pm: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce they are going to Balmoral. Charles has phoned Harry earlier to tell him of the Queen’s worsening health.

Harry texts William to ask whether he and Kate are flying up, but receives no reply.

Prince William and Prince Harry exchanged texts during the day. Image: Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock

Behind the scenes, Charles calls Harry again to ask him not to bring Meghan.

The duke says in his memoir that he tells his father “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way”.

Charles says only immediate family will be there, and not Kate.

2pm

2.39pm: A Royal Air Force flight takes off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, carrying William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie.

3pm

3.10pm: Elizabeth II – the nation’s longest reigning monarch – dies at the age of 96 in her bedroom in the castle, surrounded by Charles, who immediately accedes to the throne as the new King, Camilla and Anne. Also there is the Queen’s doctor, GP Douglas Glass.

Her death – the cause of which is listed on her death certificate as old age – brings an end to the Second Elizabethan age which has spanned 70 years.

Scanned image of Queen's full death certificate
The Queen’s death certificate.

3.50pm: The royals on the RAF plane, a Dassault Falcon, land at Aberdeen airport, too late to say their final farewells.

4pm

4.30pm: Prime Minister Liz Truss is informed of the Queen’s death by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

4.38pm: Sources close to Harry and Meghan say Harry is now travelling alone. He charters a private flight from Luton.

5pm

– Just after 5pm: A fleet of cars, including a Range Rover driven by William, arrives at Balmoral.

Andrew is in the passenger seat and Edward and Sophie are in the back.

Royals barely visible through tinted windscreen inside Range Rover arriving at Balmoral
Prince William driving Prince Andrew front passenger, Sophie, now the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Edward arrive at Balmoral. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

5.50pm: A double rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace after a heavy downpour as members of the public gather outside.

6pm

6.30pm: News of the Queen’s death is announced to the world.

A Buckingham Palace statement reads: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Two men in military uniform attaching a framed notice to railings outside Buckingham Palace
A notice announcing the Queen’s death is attached to the gates of Buckingham Palace. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The union flag at Buckingham Palace is lowered to half mast.

Newsreader Huw Edwards reads out the news on the BBC. Tributes flood in from around the globe.

7pm

7.04pm: Charles issues his first statement as King, and describes his mother’s death as “a moment of the greatest sadness”.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother,” the new sovereign says.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

King Charles looking solemn while standing at podium giving a speech
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace in the days following the Queen’s death. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

7.07pm: Prime Minister Liz Truss, dressed in black, addresses the nation outside No 10.

“Today the crown passes, as it has done for more than 1,000 years, to our new monarch, to our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III,” she says announcing the monarch’s choice of regnal title for the first time.

8pm

– Around 8pm: Harry arrives at Balmoral. He is in the air when the announcement of the Queen’s death is made.

When he lands at Aberdeen airport, he receives a text from Meghan telling him to call, but learns the news after checking the BBC’s website on his phone.

The duke is greeted at the castle by Anne. Charles, William and Camilla – the new Queen – have already left for Birkhall.

Harry visits the late Queen’s body to pay his respects, whispering that he hopes she is happy and “with Grandpa”.

Group of people under umbrellas next to wooden fence next to side of road outside Balmoral
People at Balmoral paying their respects to Her Majesty The Queen on the day of her death. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Behind the scenes, the long-held London Bridge plans for the Queen’s death are rapidly put into action, setting out the next 11 days according to a strict timetable which feature a lying in state and then the solemnity and grandeur of a state funeral.

A grieving Charles and Camilla dine with William at Birkhall, and prepare to return to London the next day, Friday, with the King due to address the nation on television.

The King’s historic Accession Council is set for Saturday September 10.

More from Scotland

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday in Oban (PA)
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with ambulance on emergency call
A pay deal has been agreed for police officers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s police officers to get 7% pay rise as part of agreed deal
Police are appealing for information over the stabbing (David Cheskin/PA)
Ukrainian teenager stabbed in ‘racially aggravated’ attack
Balmossie Railway Station.
Person dies after being hit by train between Aberdeen and Dundee
Police said the man was driving a blue Suzuki motorbike when the crash occurred (PA)
Motorcyclist dies after collision north of Dundee
Firefighters were called to the former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy on Sunday afternoon (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fire crews still working to put out blaze at former nightclub
Tunnels could be built to connect Shetland’s main islands (David Cheskin/PA)
Shetland Council to discuss ‘advanced’ tunnel plan with Scottish Secretary
(PA)
Trade body urges First Minister to address rise in hospitality business rates
Firefighters were called out to a blaze at former nightclub Kitty’s, in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fire crews fight blaze at former nightclub for third time in a year
Two people were injured in a car crash in Glenrothes on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)
Man and woman in hospital following Fife road crash

Conversation