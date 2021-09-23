Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Transport

Six things we learned from landmark report on transforming Scottish transport

By Peter John Meiklem
September 23, 2021, 6:43 pm Updated: September 24, 2021, 10:51 am
What will Scottish transport look like at the end of this decade?

Very different to today, according to a landmark new report on decarbonising the sector.

The Scottish Government commissioned consultants Element Energy to analyse how transport should change if the Scottish Government is to hit its carbon emissions targets.

Transport minister Graeme Dey said the work “makes clear the scale of the challenge ahead of us.”

So what’s likely to change and when?

You won’t use a car as much as you do now in 2030

The report’s authors plot a journey between transport today and the Scotland of 2030 where the number of kilometres travelled in a car has fallen by a fifth.

That’s what needs to happen if Scotland is to hit its climate change targets.

The report’s authors don’t beat about the bush around the scale of the change needed either.

It will “have a major impact on the lives of everyone in Scotland,” they promise.

Electric vehicles alone are not enough

The report’s authors have a tough message for those who believe the future of private travel is a simple switch to electric (or hydrogen…) vehicles.

That won’t be enough. We need “major changes” to our behaviour too. That’s taking more buses, more trains, getting even more comfortable with Zoom and Teams calls for work, and “a significant reduction in transport demand.”

Turning to zero emission vehicles alone will “fail to meet the emission targets,” the report concludes.

Change has to be dramatic and it has to be quick

Researchers looked at four scenarios for decarbonising transport in Scotland. They ranged from a business as usual approach to a radical mix of new technologies and policies that encourage us to take fewer journeys.

Only the most radical option delivered the emissions cuts required. The other three options fell “well short” of getting the job done.

Working from home isn’t as green as you think it is

While more working from home can have a positive effect on transport emissions there remains a down side.

The report’s authors are clear there is no transport emissions panacea in the changes the pandemic has brought to many of our lives.

“This move away from urban centres will lock in car dependency and longer trip distances,” they argue.

“That’s not just for commuting trips, but for all trips, and that could potentially wipe out any benefit to overall emissions.”

That means the net emissions impact of the pandemic in 2030 could be smaller than first hoped.

No free ticket for frequent fliers and other wealthier travellers

There will be a huge focus on what policy makers are calling a ‘just transition’.

That’s not just ensuring those that work in carbon intensive industries are fairly treated, but ensuring the less well off don’t carry the can for cutting carbon as people get around.

For example, bus companies are making great strides in decarbonising while airlines are barely out of the starting blocks.

The report calls for policies to ensure these “differences in technology readiness do not lead to the poorest in society paying for the early decarbonisation of transport while richer groups do not pay the full economic cost of their pollution until much later in the transition.”

We’re going harder, faster in Scotland than the rest of the UK

The report’s authors pour cold water on the idea that enough change can come from “doing the same things differently”.

Taking the same flights to the continent, for example, but travelling on aircraft that uses more efficient fuel.

That’s a non-starter for the thinkers behind the independent report.

The consultants conclude that Scotland’s drive to slash transport emissions by at least 56% by 2030 – a more ambitious target than elsewhere in the UK – mean that changes in Scotland will be faster, more comprehensive and likely more dramatic than others seen elsewhere.

