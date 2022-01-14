Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Transport

Major protection works begin on A-listed Banff Bridge

By Kieran Beattie
January 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 2:50 pm
Work has commenced at Banff Bridge this week. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Work has commenced at Banff Bridge this week. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

Essential works to future-proof the more than 240-year-old Banff Bridge have commenced this week.

The seven-arched, A-listed structure links the communities of Macduff and Banff across the River Deveron, but is in dire need of repairs due to successive river spates.

Workers have this week started placing rock “armour” around the bridge piers, to reinstate and strengthen the existing scour protection.

Banff Bridge
Diggers and staff have started working in the River Deveron underneath Banff Bridge this week. Picture by Jason Hedges

It’s part of a £3 million programme of improvements for the bridge.

The council says the current works will run into late February, but the bridge will remain open to traffic and pedestrians for the duration.

What exactly is being done right now?

Philip McKay, head of roads and infrastructure at Aberdeenshire Council said the local authority must act now to make sure Banff Bridge’s foundations are not exposed in the future.

Workers watching the work from the top of Banff Bridge
The current work will last until late February. Picture by Jason Hedges

Diggers have been brought in as part of the current works to bring the level of protection for the foundations back to the level it was 12 years ago.

Mr McKay explained: “Managing Banff Bridge, which is over 240 years old, requires extensive monitoring to ensure that changes to the river morphology do not undermine the original foundations.

“As these foundations comprise short timber piles it is especially important that the bed of the rivers is managed proactively to ensure the foundations do not become exposed.

The digger working in the water while cars cross Banff Bridge
The crossing is a vital link between Banff and Macduff. Picture by Jason Hedges

“Works are about to commence this month to place additional rock armour in the river bed to restore the protection to the 2010 level.”

A long history of river damage

Although the current issues have come about as a result of successive spates of the River Deveron in recent years, the river has long caused problems in the area.

The Banff Bridge we have today was designed by English engineer John Smeaton, and was completed on June 17 1780 after eight years of work for a price of £9,000, or around £1,652,000 in today’s money.

Banff Bridge with a digger working between the arches
A digger being used in the repair works. Picture by Jason Hedges

It was built after the previous bridge, which opened in 1765, was washed away on September 16 1768.

On that day, the Deveron rose 14 feet above its normal level.

In 1881, work was done to widen Mr Smeaton’s 1780 bridge by four feet on either side to deal with the increased volume of traffic.

Plans for the future

Mr McKay said once the rock armour works on the foundations are done, the council will start on further efforts to keep the bridge standing in the face of river spates and the impacts of climate change.

A digger in the water working on Banff Bridge
Locals can expect to see works continuing at Banff Bridge for some time. Picture by Jason Hedges

He added: “Thereafter a comprehensive scheme to develop a major retrofit of the bridge foundations will be brought forward.

“This will provide long-term protection to this important Grade A listed heritage structure, taking into account the increased risk to bridge foundations from climate change with respect to rising sea levels and larger river spates on the Deveron.

“The scoping and design of this work is scheduled for 2022 with the works themselves intended to be implemented in 2023 into 2024.”

