Jet2 relaxes mask rule on flights, but no change to Scottish rules

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The airline Jet2 has removed the legal requirement to wear a face mask while on board its planes travelling from and to England and Northern Ireland.

The company made the changes to its rules on March 1 following the UK government’s removal of Covid measures in England.

It is the first UK airline to scrap the mask requirement for passengers on board its aircraft.

However, the company still recommends that face masks continue to be worn on flights and in airports.

What about Scotland?

This rule change does not apply to everyone over the age of six flying with Jet2 to and from Scottish airports.

A statement from Jet2 said: “It’s still a legal requirement for everyone aged six and over to wear a face mask at our Scottish airports and onboard our planes travelling to and from those airports.

“This is the case even if you’re fully vaccinated.”

On Transport Scotland’s website, the advice on air travel and face masks remains clear.

It says: “In Scotland you must wear a face covering when in an airport or on an airplane departing from or landing in Scotland.”

Will the rules change in Scotland, and if so, when? And what about other modes of transport?

A spokesman for Transport Scotland added: “It currently remains a legal requirement that face masks must be worn on public transport and within public transport facilities including airports in Scotland.

“The First Minister has announced that this legal requirement may be lifted, subject to the state of the pandemic, with effect from March 21 2022.

“We will continue to strongly recommend the wearing of face coverings on public transport, shops, and other indoor public places.”

Here’s what our airports say:

Aberdeen Airport states that: “It is compulsory for passengers arriving and travelling through the terminal to wear facial coverings at all times and to respect physical distancing.

And at all Highlands and Islands airports, including Barra, Benbecula, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree, and Wick John O’Groats, masks are still a requirement.

The company’s website says: “In line with Scottish Government guidance it is still a requirement to wear a face covering from the moment you enter the terminal building until you depart the destination airport at the end of your journey.”

You may also like to read: