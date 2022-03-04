Jet2 relaxes mask rule on flights, but no change to Scottish rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jet2 relaxes mask rule on flights, but no change to Scottish rules

By Kieran Beattie
March 4, 2022, 1:16 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 1:19 pm
A Jet 2 plane at Manchester Airport
A Jet 2 plane at Manchester Airport

The airline Jet2 has removed the legal requirement to wear a face mask while on board its planes travelling from and to England and Northern Ireland.

The company made the changes to its rules on March 1 following the UK government’s removal of Covid measures in England.

It is the first UK airline to scrap the mask requirement for passengers on board its aircraft.

However, the company still recommends that face masks continue to be worn on flights and in airports.

What about Scotland?

This rule change does not apply to everyone over the age of six flying with Jet2 to and from Scottish airports.

Facemasks have been part of daily life during the pandemic in Scotland

A statement from Jet2 said: “It’s still a legal requirement for everyone aged six and over to wear a face mask at our Scottish airports and onboard our planes travelling to and from those airports.

“This is the case even if you’re fully vaccinated.”

On Transport Scotland’s website, the advice on air travel and face masks remains clear.

It says: “In Scotland you must wear a face covering when in an airport or on an airplane departing from or landing in Scotland.”

Will the rules change in Scotland, and if so, when? And what about other modes of transport?

Passengers board a train in Aberdeen wearing masks in summer 2020.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland added: “It currently remains a legal requirement that face masks must be worn on public transport and within public transport facilities including airports in Scotland.

“The First Minister has announced that this legal requirement may be lifted, subject to the state of the pandemic, with effect from March 21 2022.

“We will continue to strongly recommend the wearing of face coverings on public transport, shops, and other indoor public places.”

Here’s what our airports say:

Masks remain a requirement for now at Aberdeen International Airport.

Aberdeen Airport states that: “It is compulsory for passengers arriving and travelling through the terminal to wear facial coverings at all times and to respect physical distancing.

And at all Highlands and Islands airports, including Barra, Benbecula,  Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree, and Wick John O’Groats, masks are still a requirement.

Inverness Airport.

The company’s website says: “In line with Scottish Government guidance it is still a requirement to wear a face covering from the moment you enter the terminal building until you depart the destination airport at the end of your journey.”

