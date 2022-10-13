Concerns raised over proposed First Bus service cuts to Dyce and Dubford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Proposals by First Bus to cut three key services in Aberdeen have been met with major concerns by local communities and a craft beer brewery.

First has launched a consultation seeking the public’s feedback on its plans to stop the services 8 and 8A, which travel from the Dubford area to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the city centre.

The bus operator is also looking to get rid of the X27 service, which takes passengers between the city centre and Dyce, the Kirkhill industrial estate and the airport.

First says it has issued its proposals to ditch the services after reviewing each of its routes and how many passengers are using them.

But Kirkhill industrial estate-based brewery Fierce Beer says it is worried about what the cut of the X27 could mean for its planned taproom, as well as for the staff who it employs.

And the campaign group Buses for Dubford says the loss of the 8 and 8A would have negative impacts on pupils, NHS staff and the elderly.

Brewery’s taproom fears over First Bus proposals

Fierce is currently working on plans to bring a taproom to its brewery at Howe Moss Terrace.

But without the X27 to bring along customers, the company’s managing director Dave Grant said he has great worries about the future of these plans.

He said: “Even notionally, the harder it is to go somewhere, the more you just don’t want to do it.

“You could be wanting to head out to our taproom, and if it’s really easy to access it, you might come out, but if it’s in any way difficult, you’re probably not going to make the journey.”

The MD said it could also have implications for securing licences for his business, as being able to utilise good public transport options for customers drinking alcohol is important.

Dear @FirstAberdeen … are you really looking to cancel the X27 bus service?

The only one that comes close to Kirkhill Ind Est where @fiercebeer are trying hard to build a growing business with a taproom for public to visit?

This is utter madness.#savetheX27 — FierceBeerWeeDave (@fierceweedave) October 12, 2022

Mr Grant continued: “If it’s taken away, people would need to take the 727 which goes to the airport.

“It might not seem a big deal, but it’s about a mile and a bit to walk.”

He explained a lot of his staff currently use the bus to get to and from work, and expressed concerns about what could happen in the future when his business expands to employ even more staff.

Dubford bus campaign group’s concerns over First Bus Aberdeen’s plans

Steve Hulse, who organises the Buses for Dubford campaign group, says he has been meeting with First regularly for the past five years to raise concerns about the service provision for his community.

He said without the services 8 and 8A, NHS staff, school pupils and the elderly will be adversely affected.

Mr Hulse said: “There’s a number of issues we foresee with this proposal.

“The first one would be with the 8A service, which is specifically used by NHS workers that live in the Bridge of Don.

“By removing this bus service, that means those NHS workers will need to take two buses, adding up to an hour’s worth of additional travel time on to their day.

“Going into December with reports of another big wave of Covid potentially, and adding another hour onto the day of key critical NHS workers at that time seems a morally wrong thing to do.

“Secondly I’m concerned for pupils at Oldmachar Academy.

“They use the bus to travel between Dubford and the academy, so if that bus is gone they would have to walk to school, which is a very long walk in the dark, and in December… again, it doesn’t feel right.”

He continued: “Lots of people have messaged and contacted us. It’s the elderly people who are particularly concerned about being left isolated by these changes.

“December is dark and cold, and once the snow comes in across the Bridge of Don the pavements become very slidey to walk on.

“There’s a real anger about it all.”

What is First Bus Aberdeen saying?

The First Bus consultation says it is putting forward the proposals to ensure that it can best serve communities all across Aberdeen.

It said: “As we continue to emerge from the pandemic and adapt to changes in customer travel trends, we need to make sure that the network of services that we offer across Aberdeen, as well as the resources used to operate that network are deployed to where it’s needed the most and to areas that will allow us to take advantage of new opportunities and grow the business.”

With regards to the services 8 and 8A, First said that passenger demand has “remained low, even before the effects of the pandemic took hold”.

First added: “It’s now clear that with recovery levels remaining below pre-pandemic levels, this route simply has no prospect of even covering its operating costs.”

The operator said customers using the 8 and 8A would be able to use the following alternative services if it gets cut:

Service 1: Links Danestone with the City Centre

Service 1B: Links Dubford with the City Centre

Service 19: Links Tillydrone with the City Centre.

Services 3 /23: Maintains links between City Centre and ARI.

And when it comes to the X27, First says the route “relies heavily on strong footfall at Aberdeen Airport in order for the service to be viable.”

First said: “Unfortunately, demand at the airport campus remains below pre-pandemic levels and it’s now become clear that service X27 isn’t a viable service to operate in the current climate.”

The operator said passengers could still use the Stagecoach service 727 which goes between the city centre and the airport.

It also pointed to the 17 and 17A routes, alongside the 18, which also go to Dyce.

First proposes that the 8, the 8A and the X27 be cut from December 5.

Where can I take part in the consultation?

You can take part in the consultation here.

It closes on Sunday, October 23.

