Cheers! Fierce Beer reveal taproom plans for Dyce brewery

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
August 5, 2022, 12:50 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 1:45 pm
A new taproom has been planned on the site of Fierce Beer's new brewery in Dyce.
North-east brewing firm Fierce Beer has unveiled plans for a new taproom at its Dyce brewery.

The craft beer brewers recently moved to a new site at Howe Moss Terrace thanks to support from its “Fierce Family”.

A crowdfunding campaign set up in December to raise £150,000 for the brewery was smashed in just two days – allowing Fierce to move to its new home at Unit 60 in May.

Now they revealed plans for a taproom at the site.

Where would the Fierce Taproom be?

The bar would be situated next to the main brewery building.

It was originally planned to open this month but has been delayed until September.

A supporting statement issued with the planning application suggests food trucks would serve hot meals to guests.

Visitors would be allowed to take food bought at the trucks into the new taproom but they will not be able to take their drinks off the site.

Fierce Beer’s new brewery is three times the size of its former base.

The statement added: “The customers are unlikely to be passing trade, but rather fans of the applicant’s products desirous of visiting the means of production of the same.

“The location is a destination in and of itself.”

If approved, the taproom would be open four days a week from Thursday to Sunday.

Managing director Dave Grant had previously said that a taproom was something the firm’s supporters “have always asked for”.

Why did the brewery move?

Fierce Beer’s new building is three times bigger than its former site and has given the firm more production space and a larger chilled warehouse.

The new brewery is located just around the corner from their previous base.

It is hoped that local and national craft beer fans alike will be able to tour the brewery in the future.

Plans are also in the pipeline for an on-site shop.

Events and mini festivals could also be hosted at the Dyce brewery site, which has a large outdoor space.

Will you visit the new Fierce Taproom? Let us know what you think of the plan in our comments section below

How long have Fierce Beer been brewing?

Fierce Beer was co-founded by Dave Grant and Dave McHardy after the pair met during a brewing course in Sunderland.

They began brewing in May 2016 and since then the business has become a huge hit with craft beer fans across the globe.

David McHardy, Operations Director and Dave Grant, Managing Director at Fierce Beer.

The firm’s craft beer is currently exported to 15 countries in Europe and Asia.

Fierce Beer was also crowned ‘Scottish Brewery of the Year‘ at the 2021 Scottish Beer Awards.

The new taproom will join the firm’s bars in Aberdeen, Manchester and Edinburgh.

You can view the planning application here.

