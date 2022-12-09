New payment models to be introduced for Aberdeen ebike hire scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New payment models to be introduced for Aberdeen ebike hire scheme

By Kieran Beattie
December 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's rentable ebikes at the beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's rentable ebikes at the beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

New payment models will be introduced for the Aberdeen ebike hire scheme designed to make it cheaper for regular users.

It has now been more than a month since the Big Issue eBike rental initiative was introduced to the city.

Around 200 publicly-available electric bicycles have been rolled out to around 40 different parking spots all throughout Aberdeen.

However, the project has attracted some criticism for its prices.

Some of the ebikes parked at the designated parking zone on Broad Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The pay-as-you-go model — which has been the only available option thus far — costs £0.60 to unlock your ebike. You get one free minute, then it’s £0.20 a minute afterwards, with a cap of £12 per 12 hour period.

But Big Issue eBikes hopes the new subscription model will make it less expensive for frequent riders.

What is the new subscription model for the Aberdeen ebike hire?

The Aberdeen ebikes require an app to be installed on your phone in order to use them. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Starting next week, users of the Aberdeen ebike hire scheme will find a new payment option in their app.

  • In exchange for paying a monthly fee of £19.95, users can instead pay £0.12 per minute to use the ebikes.
  • This comes with a minimal rental time of three minutes, an initial unlock fee of £0.36, and three free minutes before the per-minute cost kicks in.

A spokesman for Big Issue eBikes said: “A trip just under 15 minutes will cost just £2.07 if you use the bikes 12 times a week.”

A 15 minute trip right now will cost you about £3.20.

The subscription model is planned to run until April, when it will be reviewed by bosses.

Big Issue eBikes also plans on introducing gift cards so users can buy bike rides for their friends and family for Christmas.

How does the Aberdeen ebike hire scheme compare to other public ebike rentals in Scotland?

Aberdeen is one of the last cities in Scotland to have a public bike, or ebike hire scheme introduced to it.

It has been developed by the same people behind the Big Issue magazine, and provides employment opportunities for vulnerable or marginalised people.

Unlike others, the Big Issue eBikes rental project is not supported council subsidies or advertising.

And it’s caused some people to question its price model – which is much higher than other cities.

Hi Bike, Inverness and Fort William

One of the rentable Hi Bike ebikes docked outside UHI Inverness. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.

Hi Bike lets residents and visitors to Inverness and Fort William to jump on ebikes docked in set sites across both communities.

  • You can buy a three-hour pass for £6, a monthly membership for £10, and an annual membership for £65.
  • It also has a pay-as-you-go model, which is £2 for the first 30 minutes, and £0.05 per minute after that.

Students can buy a discounted £32.50 annual membership, which works out at just £2.70 a month.

But even at this low price, there has been trouble getting students signed up to it.

Embark Dundee, Dundee

Dundee ebike renters also have all sorts of payment options available to them with Embark Dundee.

  • Their pay-as-you-go model requires a minimum of £2.20 to start a trip, with a £1 unlock fee.
  • It charges £0.06 a minute for the first 20 minutes, £0.10 a minute from minute 21 to 120, and £0.20 a minute for anything more than two hours.
  • There are also £12 monthly and £60 annual subscriptions, which come with lower rental fees and per-minute costs.
  • For subscribers it’s £0.60 to start a trip, free for 20 minutes, and then £0.05 a minute from minute 21 to 120, and then £0.18 per minute after two hours.

Nextbike, Glasgow

Some of the bikes used in the Glasgow NextBike scheme. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.

In Glasgow, Nextbike, also known as OVO Energy bikes, offers both traditional people-powered bikes, and ebikes.

Their ebike rentals are not included in any subscription models.

  • They cost £2 for a 20 minute rental.
  • It will cost you a maximum of £30 to rent them for 24 hours.

More on the Aberdeen ebike scheme:

Five things I’ve learned using the Aberdeen ebike hire scheme

