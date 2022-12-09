New payment models to be introduced for Aberdeen ebike hire scheme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New payment models will be introduced for the Aberdeen ebike hire scheme designed to make it cheaper for regular users.

It has now been more than a month since the Big Issue eBike rental initiative was introduced to the city.

Around 200 publicly-available electric bicycles have been rolled out to around 40 different parking spots all throughout Aberdeen.

However, the project has attracted some criticism for its prices.

The pay-as-you-go model — which has been the only available option thus far — costs £0.60 to unlock your ebike. You get one free minute, then it’s £0.20 a minute afterwards, with a cap of £12 per 12 hour period.

But Big Issue eBikes hopes the new subscription model will make it less expensive for frequent riders.

What is the new subscription model for the Aberdeen ebike hire?

Starting next week, users of the Aberdeen ebike hire scheme will find a new payment option in their app.

In exchange for paying a monthly fee of £19.95 , users can instead pay £0.12 per minute to use the ebikes.

, users can instead pay per minute to use the ebikes. This comes with a minimal rental time of three minutes, an initial unlock fee of £0.36, and three free minutes before the per-minute cost kicks in.

A spokesman for Big Issue eBikes said: “A trip just under 15 minutes will cost just £2.07 if you use the bikes 12 times a week.”

A 15 minute trip right now will cost you about £3.20.

The subscription model is planned to run until April, when it will be reviewed by bosses.

Big Issue eBikes also plans on introducing gift cards so users can buy bike rides for their friends and family for Christmas.

How does the Aberdeen ebike hire scheme compare to other public ebike rentals in Scotland?

Aberdeen is one of the last cities in Scotland to have a public bike, or ebike hire scheme introduced to it.

It has been developed by the same people behind the Big Issue magazine, and provides employment opportunities for vulnerable or marginalised people.

Unlike others, the Big Issue eBikes rental project is not supported council subsidies or advertising.

And it’s caused some people to question its price model – which is much higher than other cities.

Hi Bike, Inverness and Fort William

Hi Bike lets residents and visitors to Inverness and Fort William to jump on ebikes docked in set sites across both communities.

You can buy a three-hour pass for £6 , a monthly membership for £10 , and an annual membership for £65 .

, a monthly membership for , and an annual membership for . It also has a pay-as-you-go model, which is £2 for the first 30 minutes, and £0.05 per minute after that.

Students can buy a discounted £32.50 annual membership, which works out at just £2.70 a month.

But even at this low price, there has been trouble getting students signed up to it.

Embark Dundee, Dundee

Enjoy Dundee on us – We are offering free monthly memberships and £5 rider credit to spend on trips to the first 1,400 users!

To join the offer, please quote FREEMONTHLYPASS on the website or the app and don't miss the opportunity to move around Dundee with us! pic.twitter.com/upTlaGWmvh — Embark Dundee (@rideondundee) May 30, 2022

Dundee ebike renters also have all sorts of payment options available to them with Embark Dundee.

Their pay-as-you-go model requires a minimum of £2.20 to start a trip, with a £1 unlock fee.

to start a trip, with a unlock fee. It charges £0.06 a minute for the first 20 minutes, £0.10 a minute from minute 21 to 120, and £0.20 a minute for anything more than two hours.

a minute for the first 20 minutes, a minute from minute 21 to 120, and a minute for anything more than two hours. There are also £12 monthly and £60 annual subscriptions, which come with lower rental fees and per-minute costs.

monthly and annual subscriptions, which come with lower rental fees and per-minute costs. For subscribers it’s £0.60 to start a trip, free for 20 minutes, and then £0.05 a minute from minute 21 to 120, and then £0.18 per minute after two hours.

Nextbike, Glasgow

In Glasgow, Nextbike, also known as OVO Energy bikes, offers both traditional people-powered bikes, and ebikes.

Their ebike rentals are not included in any subscription models.

They cost £2 for a 20 minute rental.

for a 20 minute rental. It will cost you a maximum of £30 to rent them for 24 hours.

