The Aberdeen couple taking rowies on their north to south pole journey in an electric car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Transport

The Aberdeen couple taking rowies on their north to south pole journey in an electric car

By Kieran Beattie
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Chris and Julie Ramsey from Bridge of Don, and the electric vehicle they're preparing to drive for 17,000 miles from the magnetic north pole all the way to the south pole. Image: Chris Ramsey.
Chris and Julie Ramsey from Bridge of Don, and the electric vehicle they're preparing to drive for 17,000 miles from the magnetic north pole all the way to the south pole. Image: Chris Ramsey.

Chris and Julie Ramsey from the Bridge of Don are preparing for an adventure across the planet — and they’re taking a pack of rowies with them.

The Aberdeen couple are in the final stages of preparations for a first-of-its-kind expedition driving an all-electric car from the magnetic north pole all the way to the south pole.

Over the course of their 17,000-mile, 10-month journey, they will travel through 14 countries, and deal with conditions ranging from icy Arctic winds of -30C, to blistering tropical temperatures of +30C.

Chris and Julie Ramsey with their Nissan, which they will be driving for 10 months from pole to pole, photographed in Iceland earlier this year  on a test-drive. Image: Chris Ramsey.

Ahead of their departure next month, we caught up with Chris to find out more about their quest, why they’re doing it, and how he intends to take a pack of rowies from home all the way to the north pole to “educate” Canadians about Aberdeen cuisine.

How can you charge an electric car at the north pole, if it’s hard enough to find a charger in Aberdeenshire?

Chris and Julie have been planning their trip for the past four years.

Sponsored by Nissan, they will be taking their electric car across the planet – through north, central, and south America.

Their Nissan has been modified to handle blisteringly cold conditions of our planet’s polar regions. Image: Chris Ramsey.

The Nissan Ariya they will be driving has been extensively modified and equipped for the extreme conditions they’ll be contending with by the company Arctic Trucks, which previously worked on a north pole challenge for Top Gear.

But unlike the BBC show, Chris and Julie’s car will be completely powered by electricity.

If you’ve been doing any reading on electric vehicles recently, you’ll know how much of a pain it can be to find somewhere to charge your car, even in rural Scotland.

Finding a working, available electric vehicle charger can be hard enough at the Ramsey’s home in north-east Scotland. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.

So how on earth will Chris and Julie fill their batteries at the magnetic north, surrounded by sea ice and hundreds of miles away from civilisation?

“In the polar regions, we are currently just finishing off our portable charging device, which is a wind turbine supported by solar,” explained Chris.

“We will tow that with us through both the Arctic and Antarctica, and use it to harvest the natural resources.”

The couple testing out their EV, which they’re preparing to spend 10 months driving in. Image: Chris Ramsey.

While they’re travelling through the Arctic south from magnetic north, Julie and Chris will be covering around 100km a day (62 miles), and spending about 16 hours a day “putting energy back into the battery”.

Chris added: “We say 100km a day, but we still don’t know what the impact of -30C conditions will have on the battery and range of the car.

“So it could be more than 100, it could be less, it’s very much going to be learning as we go.”

So why on earth are Chris and Julie trying this in an electric car?

“It’s a voyage of discovery for us,” said Chris, “to learn about what’s going on in the world, and show there’s hope out there, and that there’s people doing incredible things to help tackle the climate crisis.”

The Bridge of Don pair want their expedition to help change perceptions of electric vehicles and sustainable technology. Image: Chris Ramsey.

He explained the expedition has been designed to help raise international awareness of the climate crisis, and the power and potential role of electric vehicles and other sustainable technology in addressing it.

Over the course of their journey, the Aberdeen couple will be visiting individuals and organisations throughout the Americas working on inspirational climate-friendly projects.

They will also be meeting with people like the tribes of the Ecuadorian Amazon, to share their stories of protecting their ancestral home in a changing world.

Chris added: “There’s so much talk out there about doom and gloom.

“But we want to show people there are solutions, from simple, everyday actions right up to major solutions like the transition of the energy grid.”

From charging every 60 miles down the A90, to conquering continents in an electric car

Chris explained he used to take his old electric car on journeys south along the A90, but the early technology presented plenty of travel problems. Image: DC Thomson.

Chris and Julie, who both have backgrounds working in the oil and gas industry, have been long-term adopters of electric vehicle (EV) technology.

But a lot has changed since Chris bought his electric Nissan Leaf in Aberdeen in 2014.

Back then he would regularly take it south from Aberdeen for events – and it was far from an electric dream.

“I’d have to keep the heating off and wear a big jacket, gloves, hat, and still be charging up every 60 miles,” he laughed.

“But gone are those days.

Chris says the car he’ll be taking on the pole to pole quest is far, far more advanced than early electric vehicles which hit the consumer market. Image: Chris Ramsey.

“It’s great to see how far EV technology has come in the past decade, it’s really evolved so much, it’s far more efficient now than what it was in the early days.

“So things like turning off the heating and radios to save power, that won’t be happening.”

While they’re travelling through the Americas, they will be using local charging infrastructure.

“And in South America,” explained Chris, “We’ve actually worked with a renewable energy company to build a charging network along our route, which will stay forevermore after we leave as well.”

When do they start, and where will they go on their electric adventure?

The couple will be leaving Scotland for northern Canada on March 5, but they can’t be certain on exactly when they’ll arrive at the magnetic north pole.

Chris said: “The major limiting factor is the conditions of the Arctic.

Julie, who is 44, taking a photography drone for a test flight above their electric car. Image: Chris Ramsey

“March is the earliest we can get there, but we’ll need to be out by at least the first week of April, because of warming temperatures and Arctic sea melt which will restrict our time, as we’ll be spending about 80% of our time there on sea ice.

“And the Antarctic expedition season doesn’t start until December, so we’ll have a big time period between the poles to tour the Americas, meet amazing people and share their stories.

“It’s less that the car is limiting us, and more the seasons themselves.”

Over the 17,000-mile trip, Chris and Julie will visit:

  • Canada
  • North America
  • Mexico
  • Honduras
  • Nicaragua
  • Guatemala
  • Costa Rica
  • Panama
  • Colombia
  • Ecuador
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Argentina
  • and finally Antarctica, which they will reach by having their car picked up by plane.

Chris, 46, added: “It’s going to be an incredible test for the car, and an incredible test for our mental strength – coping with all of this, as well as coping with each other for so long.”

Although they will be accompanied by support teams in the polar regions, for most of the 10-month expedition they will only have each other for company.

But thankfully the Bridge of Don couple have plenty of experience taking on challenges together, having previously completed the gruelling, 10,000-mile Mongol Rally together in an EV.

Chris says he wants to be “completely open and honest with people” about the fact they will have support from fossil fuel-powered vehicles, and won’t be completely clean and green for the whole journey.

“We’re just wanting to show people that we can do things a lot more sustainably than we’re doing just now,” he said.

Taking a tasty piece of Aberdeen on north pole journey

Chris and Julie have recently returned from a small trip to Iceland, where they were getting to grips with the Nissan they’ll be taking on the trip.

The pair tried out their electric car on a trip to Iceland, to see how it handled the rough, frozen terrain. Image: Chris Ramsey.

They had thought about taking a pack of rowies from their north-east home, but never got round to it.

But ahead of their imminent trip to Canada, Chris is adamant this time they will – “to educate the Arctic Trucks guys about Aberdeen”.

If any north-east bakeries fancy sending some of theirs with Chris and Julie on their adventure, he said you can email him here. 

Find out more about the Pole to Pole expedition, and how you can support their adventure, here. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Transport

Depending on the parking zone, the annual cost of your permit will be going up significantly. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
Council to pocket extra £620,000 a year from parking charge hike
3
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair's 'bigger than ever' summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
The aging and unreliable Lord of the Isles is currently deployed on the Coll and Tiree service.
Cost of ferry failures to be recorded by islanders on Coll
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
Andrew Bowie MP at a bus stop in Aboyne, one of many Deeside and Donside communities he has argued isn't served well enough by public transport. Image: Andrew Bowie
Plea for better rural bus services for Deeside and Donside
A multi-million pound project has been going on for months to build a new, modern bridge at Gairnshiel to replace the crumbling 18th century one further up river. But the opening date has been delayed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Six week, 25-mile diversion confirmed as Gairnshiel Bridge replacement delayed
A new fund is offering poorer households in places like Inverness the opportunity to swap their high-pollution vehicles for cash. The scheme seeks to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Poorer households to be offered £2,000 to scrap high-pollution cars
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists
Castlebay, in Barra. Ferry issues have caused re-shuffled schedules for the small island. Photo: Marion MacNeil
'It's about working together': Barra residents praise CalMac's quick response to school holiday ferry…
RMT activist George Alexander MacIver,, left, with branch secretary, Conor Cheyne, with their bright yellow banner calling for Caledonian Sleeper to be taken into public ownership. Image: RMT
Should Caledonian Sleeper be taken into public ownership?

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented