Home News Transport

Stagecoach Bluebird ticket prices will go up 12%

By Kieran Beattie
March 14, 2023, 4:58 pm Updated: March 14, 2023, 4:59 pm
The cost of Stagecoach fares will soon rise for passengers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The cost of Stagecoach fares will soon rise for passengers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Get ready to pay even more to use the bus, because Stagecoach Bluebird will increase the costs of its fares by an average of 12% starting next month.

The bus operator is preparing to make the major changes from Sunday, April 2.

The company has insisted it needs to increase ticket costs in order to “future-proof the viability of our network for our customers and colleagues”.

Right now, a single adult ticket from Union Square to Peterculter will cost you £2.70.

But with a 12% increase, this journey would cost you £3.

And an Aberdeen City DayRider ticket, currently £4.20, would cost you £4.70.

‘We understand the cost of living pressures our customers face’, says Stagecoach boss

Stagecoach Highland managing director David Beaton
David Beaton, managing director of Stagecoach Bluebird. Image: Sandy McCook.

David Beaton, managing director of Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “With operating costs continuing to rise, we will be making changes to our fares from April 2 to prioritise investment in our people, our fleet and our customers.

“We understand the cost of living pressures our customers face, and we realise that fare increases are not welcome.

“However, we strongly believe our fares still represent good value for money.”

Stagecoach has highlighted “several challenges” it has faced in recent years, including Covid, recruitment shortages, and rising costs.

The Stagecoach Bluebird Number 35 service. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A statement from the company added: “With bus numbers still not returned to pre-pandemic level, it is vital that as commercial bus operators, we make decisions that will future-proof the viability of our network for our customers and colleagues.

“The emergency funding provided by the Scottish Government to ensure a level of bus service for people to access local amenities, which would not have been commercially sustainable, has been reduced over the past 12 months and from March 31, 2023, will be withdrawn altogether.

“As a result of this change, from Sunday, April 2, all fares will increase by an average of 12% across all bus services operated by Bluebird.”

