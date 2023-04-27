First Bus bringing back classic design to mark milestone 125th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Aberdeen is stepping back in time to mark its milestone 125th anniversary.

The bus operator has painted one of its vehicles in the classic green, cream and orange colours of its heritage livery design from the 1970s and 80s.

The Leyland Atlantean vehicles served Aberdeen for about 15 years and have been resurrected today as part of the anniversary celebrations.

First Aberdeen’s presence in the city can be traced back to August 26, 1898 with the introduction of Aberdeen Corporation Tramways.

On this same date this year, an open day will be held at the King Street depot where the public will be able to see historic buses from as far back as 1930.

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland, said: “Our buses have served generations throughout the city, and this iconic heritage livery has certainly resurfaced a lot of nostalgia from over the years.

“We’ve been on a great journey so far and are proud to have given Aberdeen more than a lifetime of service. Today, we’re looking forward to a green future, as we strive to invest and innovate to offer Aberdeen sustainable travel for the next 125 years.”

Buses are part of Aberdeen

Head of operations David Adam has worked for the company for the past 44 years – and even drove on of the Leyland Atlantean buses.

“It’s funny seeing these old buses return,” he said. “It takes me back to the days of driving around with three layers of clothing, with my New Romantics-style Arran jumper on to ward off the cold before we had central heating installed.

“I started out as a bus driver at just 21 and remember having to stand up to put all my effort into turning the steering wheel on buses that looked like this, before we had widespread power steering.

“My arms were aching after my first few shifts – the younger drivers today don’t know how good they have it.”

Mr Adam believes First Bus has helped to bring a “sense of community” to Aberdeen and become “part of the furniture” in the city.

He added: “When I left school at 16 and took a job as a junior clerk in the travel depot, I never imagined that 44 years later I would still be here. But it’s been great to see how the company has evolved over the years, and how it invests in vehicles for the future.”