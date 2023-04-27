First Bus bringing back classic design to mark milestone 125th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Bus bringing back classic design to mark milestone 125th anniversary

The Leyland Atlantean vehicles served Aberdeen in the 1970s and 80s.

By Ellie Milne
First Aberdeen is reintroducing its 1970s and 80s bus design to mark its milestone 125 year anniversary.
First Aberdeen is reintroducing its 1970s and 80s bus design to mark its milestone 125 year anniversary. Image: First Aberdeen.

First Aberdeen is stepping back in time to mark its milestone 125th anniversary.

The bus operator has painted one of its vehicles in the classic green, cream and orange colours of its heritage livery design from the 1970s and 80s.

The Leyland Atlantean vehicles served Aberdeen for about 15 years and have been resurrected today as part of the anniversary celebrations.

First Aberdeen’s presence in the city can be traced back to August 26, 1898 with the introduction of Aberdeen Corporation Tramways.

On this same date this year, an open day will be held at the King Street depot where the public will be able to see historic buses from as far back as 1930.

Aberdeen woman Mrs Jessie Mutch boarded the first shoppers bus to Union Terrace in October 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland, said: “Our buses have served generations throughout the city, and this iconic heritage livery has certainly resurfaced a lot of nostalgia from over the years.

“We’ve been on a great journey so far and are proud to have given Aberdeen more than a lifetime of service. Today, we’re looking forward to a green future, as we strive to invest and innovate to offer Aberdeen sustainable travel for the next 125 years.”

Buses are part of Aberdeen

Head of operations David Adam has worked for the company for the past 44 years – and even drove on of the Leyland Atlantean buses.

“It’s funny seeing these old buses return,” he said. “It takes me back to the days of driving around with three layers of clothing, with my New Romantics-style Arran jumper on to ward off the cold before we had central heating installed.

Peter Spasov, First Aberdeen driver, David Adam, head of operations for First Aberdeen, and Megan Copland, First Aberdeen driver. Image: First Aberdeen.

“I started out as a bus driver at just 21 and remember having to stand up to put all my effort into turning the steering wheel on buses that looked like this, before we had widespread power steering.

“My arms were aching after my first few shifts – the younger drivers today don’t know how good they have it.”

Mr Adam believes First Bus has helped to bring a “sense of community” to Aberdeen and become “part of the furniture” in the city.

He added: “When I left school at 16 and took a job as a junior clerk in the travel depot, I never imagined that 44 years later I would still be here. But it’s been great to see how the company has evolved over the years, and how it invests in vehicles for the future.”

[[title]]