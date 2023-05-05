Culter add more silverware to the trophy cabinet with North Regional Cup success

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter added to their trophy haul by defeating Rothie Rovers 2-0 to win the North Regional Cup.

The McBookie.com Premier League champions proved too strong for their Championship opponents at Colony Park.

Two goals in the first half from Ross Clark and Craig MacAskill were enough to give Culter the victory in Inverurie.

Culter have already won the Grill League Cup and have a McLeman Cup final to look forward to as they continue a memorable season.

Meanwhile in the Premier League on Saturday, Bridge of Don Thistle welcome neighbours East End to Aberdeen Sports Village, Dufftown travel to Banchory St Ternan and Stonehaven face Colony Park at Glenury Park.

Sunnybank can clinch the Championship title with victory over Buchanhaven Hearts at Heathryfold although the visitors, themselves chasing promotion and currently sitting sixth, will not make it easy.

At College Park, victory for Fraserburgh United against New Elgin will see them confirmed as securing one of the five top flight spots up for grabs while Newmachar United could also go up if they beat Glentanar at home and Forres Thistle lose at improving Lossiemouth United.

Aberdeen University host Deveronside and Longside are at Islavale with all matches getting under way at 2pm.