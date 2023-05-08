Pentland Ferries announce further two week suspension of services following grounding

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ferry service across the Pentland Firth will be suspended for at least another two weeks after its vessel grounded.

The MV Pentalina beached off St Margaret’s Hope in Orkney on April 29. A total of 60 passengers – including three children and a baby – had to be evacuated.

Operator Pentland Ferries said investigations by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch are continuing.

“We are grateful for the many expressions of concern and support following the grounding of MV Pentalina,” the operator posted on social media.

“On the back of these, we would like to confirm that MCA and MAIB investigations are still ongoing.

“We regret that we are now cancelling all passenger bookings on the St Margaret’s Hope to Gills Bay route up to and including Sunday, May 21.

“All booked passengers are being contacted directly.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. We are doing all we can to minimise the disruption and will share any further updates as and when we can.”

A sudden mechanical failure is likely to have been the cause of the car ferry grounding, coastguards have said.

Smoke had been detected in the engine room beforehand.

The ferry has since been refloated and berthed at St Margaret’s Hope.

Haste ye back

Despite the disruption, passengers have been supportive and said they can’t wait to set sail again in the future.

James Manson praised the firm for being “always ready to assist others”.

He posted: “Your commitment to passenger safety is above and beyond expectations. You always sail on the side of caution and keep the passengers updated on events.

“Accidents do happen but within minutes of your unforeseen circumstances you had all agencies available on stand by and no one injured.

“The powers that be have a duty to fulfil and on completion you will be sailing again. Good luck Pentland Ferries you have a company to be proud of.”

Monica Mclean added: “Thinking of yous, hast ya back.”

Oliver George wrote: “Thanks Pentland Ferries, you run a great service. We will be sailing with you as soon as you are up and running again.”

Susan Allan posted: “Hope you manage to get back on the go soon. Thanks for keeping us all informed. You have all had a tough time of late and are doing an amazing job.”