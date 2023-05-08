Pentland Ferries announce further two week suspension of services following grounding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Pentland Ferries announce further two week suspension of services following grounding

Regular users of the grounded MV Pentalina say they can't wait for its return.

By Shona Gossip
The MV Pentalina will be out of service until at least May 21 following last month's grounding. Image: Pentland Ferries/David Banks.
The MV Pentalina will be out of service until at least May 21 following last month's grounding. Image: Pentland Ferries/David Banks.

A ferry service across the Pentland Firth will be suspended for at least another two weeks after its vessel grounded.

The MV Pentalina beached off St Margaret’s Hope in Orkney on April 29. A total of 60 passengers – including three children and a baby – had to be evacuated.

Operator Pentland Ferries said investigations by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch are continuing.

“We are grateful for the many expressions of concern and support following the grounding of MV Pentalina,” the operator posted on social media.

“On the back of these, we would like to confirm that MCA and MAIB investigations are still ongoing.

“We regret that we are now cancelling all passenger bookings on the St Margaret’s Hope to Gills Bay route up to and including Sunday, May 21.

“All booked passengers are being contacted directly.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. We are doing all we can to minimise the disruption and will share any further updates as and when we can.”

A sudden mechanical failure is likely to have been the cause of the car ferry grounding, coastguards have said.

Smoke had been detected in the engine room beforehand.

The ferry has since been refloated and berthed at St Margaret’s Hope.

MV Pentalina, the Orkney ferry that was grounded due to reports of a fire onboard.
MV Pentalina had only been back in service for a week after obtaining safety certificate from MCA when the grounding happened. Image: RNLI Longhope Lifeboat/Facebook.

Haste ye back

Despite the disruption, passengers have been supportive and said they can’t wait to set sail again in the future.

James Manson praised the firm for being “always ready to assist others”.

He posted: “Your commitment to passenger safety is above and beyond expectations. You always sail on the side of caution and keep the passengers updated on events.

“Accidents do happen but within minutes of your unforeseen circumstances you had all agencies available on stand by and no one injured.

“The powers that be have a duty to fulfil and on completion you will be sailing again. Good luck Pentland Ferries you have a company to be proud of.”

Monica Mclean added: “Thinking of yous, hast ya back.”

Oliver George wrote: “Thanks Pentland Ferries, you run a great service. We will be sailing with you as soon as you are up and running again.”

Susan Allan posted: “Hope you manage to get back on the go soon. Thanks for keeping us all informed. You have all had a tough time of late and are doing an amazing job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Society was impressed by the style on display on the streets of Aberdeen. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Society style: We take to the streets to find Aberdeen’s fashionistas
3
Flights to Aberdeen have had to bee diverted to other airports. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Heavy fog lifts over Aberdeen after string of evening and early-morning cancellations
4
Courage on the Catwalk at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen.
IN PICTURES: Courage on the Catwalk models dazzle for Friends of Anchor
5
The Inverness based Rescue 151 search and rescue helicopter attended the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan.
Walker airlifted to hospital after suffering stroke on Nairn coast
6
Take a look inside this incredible home complete with spa and the kitchen of dreams. Photos supplied by Galbraith.
Amazing Alford home with indoor hot tub and sauna on the market for £560,000
7
Robert Riddoch. Image: DC Thomson
Thief threatened to stab B&Q workers after refund scam rumbled
8
Branding for the city centre and beach masterplan - "Generation Aberdeen" - was panned by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
It’s back to the drawing board for ‘Generation Aberdeen’ masterplan branding after public slating
3
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]