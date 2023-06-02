CalMac cancels sailings to Mull as Loch Frisa suffers technical fault for second time this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CalMac cancels sailings to Mull as Loch Frisa suffers technical fault for second time this week

Sailings on the Loch Frisa from Craignure and Oban cancelled until the 11.25am sailing.

By Louise Glen
Loch Frisa in the Sound of Mull.
Sailings on the Loch Frisa have been cancelled this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

One of CalMac’s newest vessels, the Loch Frisa, has suffered a technical fault.

The Loch Frisa, that takes passengers from Oban to Craignure on Mull, has had her sailings cancelled this morning.

Anyone impacted by the cancellation are being encouraged to travel via Lochaline, a reroute of some 100 miles.

Anyone impacted by the cancellation may be entitled to compensation.

CalMac Loch Frisa is cancelled due to ‘technical fault’

A message on CalMac’s service disruption page said: “Due to a technical issue with MV Loch Frisa, the following sailings are cancelled: Depart Craignure – 7.10am, 10am and depart Oban 8.35am and 11.25am.”

Isle of Mull ferry
The Isle of Mull ferry. Image: Mull and Iona Ferry Committee.

It advised any passengers hoping to travel to Mull, or Oban to book ahead.

It is the second time this week there has been a fault on the ferry.

The Loch Frisa was commission by CalMac last summer.

A spokeswoman added: “Due to this service running with reduced capacity, we strongly recommend foot passengers book ahead where possible to be accommodated on your preferred sailing.”

It is understood that sailings on the alternate ferry, The Isle of Mull, will run to the timetable.

