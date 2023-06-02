CalMac cancels sailings to Mull as Loch Frisa suffers technical fault for second time this week

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of CalMac’s newest vessels, the Loch Frisa, has suffered a technical fault.

The Loch Frisa, that takes passengers from Oban to Craignure on Mull, has had her sailings cancelled this morning.

Anyone impacted by the cancellation are being encouraged to travel via Lochaline, a reroute of some 100 miles.

Anyone impacted by the cancellation may be entitled to compensation.

A message on CalMac’s service disruption page said: “Due to a technical issue with MV Loch Frisa, the following sailings are cancelled: Depart Craignure – 7.10am, 10am and depart Oban 8.35am and 11.25am.”

It advised any passengers hoping to travel to Mull, or Oban to book ahead.

It is the second time this week there has been a fault on the ferry.

The Loch Frisa was commission by CalMac last summer.

A spokeswoman added: “Due to this service running with reduced capacity, we strongly recommend foot passengers book ahead where possible to be accommodated on your preferred sailing.”

It is understood that sailings on the alternate ferry, The Isle of Mull, will run to the timetable.