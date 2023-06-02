Stagecoach hops onboard Clan’s Big Hop Trail as transport partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stagecoach hops onboard Clan’s Big Hop Trail as transport partner

Key bus routes for The Big Hop Trail to be revealed in map later this month.

By Louise Glen
Two people stand with large hare sculptures next to a bus. The people are Daniel Laird and Fiona Fernie.
Daniel Laird and Fiona Fernie are all set for Clan's Art Trail. Image Stagecoach.

Charity Clan Cancer Support has announced Stagecoach as the transport partner for its upcoming Big Hop Trail.

With only one month to go until 92 hare sculptures go on public display across the north of Scotland, Clan hopes visitors will “hop on” to choose their favourite.

In partnership with Wild in Art, Clan will exhibit the artwork across the north-east, Moray, Shetland and Orkney as part of The Big Hop Trail.

As part of the partnership, Stagecoach has secured two 6ft hare sculptures in the main trail and two mini hare sculptures to be featured in The Wee Hop which will showcase designs from local schools and selected artists.

Clan Art Trail will feature and big and wee hop to see the hares

Stagecoach will also sponsor a Farewell Weekend event which will take place on Saturday 16 and Sunday September 17 at The Music Hall in Aberdeen.

The event will gather together all 40 large and 52 small sculptures one final time before they are auctioned off  with proceeds given to Clan.

Daniel Laird, commercial director of Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We are all thrilled to be a part of The Big Hop Trail this Summer and support a spectacular local charity, who provide support for those affected by cancer.

Clan Art Trail is all set for 92 sculptures to go on display.
Daniel Laird and Fiona Fernie are all set for Clan's Art Trail. Image Stagecoach.

“With bus services to majority of the hare sculpture locations, we hope to encourage all members of the community to get involved in the project and explore our beautiful corner of Scotland.

“We are honoured to hop on board as travel partner and support the incredible work Clan does.”

Fiona Fernie, of Clan Cancer Support, said: “We’re delighted to have Stagecoach on board as our transport partner for The Big Hop Trail.

“The project covers such a huge geographical area with Stagecoach servicing a significant patch, providing reliable and comfortable transportation for all the family.

“The Big Hop Trail is a much-anticipated event which will allow the public to freely access culture while celebrating and exploring our beautiful region. We’re extremely grateful to Stagecoach for joining us on this journey and for helping Clan to support people affected by cancer.”

A map detailing the locations of all sculptures and information on Stagecoach services available for those located near a bus route will be released to the public at the end of June.

App to go live by July 2

The designs of all sculptures will be revealed via a dedicated app which is due to go live ahead of the trail launching on Sunday July 2.

Participants will be able to use the app to vote for their favourite hare, track their steps using the pedometer, share pictures of their experience and collect rewards from participating sponsors as they discover each individually designed piece of art.

The project follows Clan’s Light the North Trail, which raised £325,000 for the charity in 2021.

For more information about the trail and to find out about sponsorship opportunities email: thebighop@clancancersupport.org

