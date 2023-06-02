Stagecoach hops onboard Clan’s Big Hop Trail as transport partner

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charity Clan Cancer Support has announced Stagecoach as the transport partner for its upcoming Big Hop Trail.

With only one month to go until 92 hare sculptures go on public display across the north of Scotland, Clan hopes visitors will “hop on” to choose their favourite.

In partnership with Wild in Art, Clan will exhibit the artwork across the north-east, Moray, Shetland and Orkney as part of The Big Hop Trail.

As part of the partnership, Stagecoach has secured two 6ft hare sculptures in the main trail and two mini hare sculptures to be featured in The Wee Hop which will showcase designs from local schools and selected artists.

Clan Art Trail will feature and big and wee hop to see the hares

Stagecoach will also sponsor a Farewell Weekend event which will take place on Saturday 16 and Sunday September 17 at The Music Hall in Aberdeen.

The event will gather together all 40 large and 52 small sculptures one final time before they are auctioned off with proceeds given to Clan.

Daniel Laird, commercial director of Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We are all thrilled to be a part of The Big Hop Trail this Summer and support a spectacular local charity, who provide support for those affected by cancer.

“With bus services to majority of the hare sculpture locations, we hope to encourage all members of the community to get involved in the project and explore our beautiful corner of Scotland.

“We are honoured to hop on board as travel partner and support the incredible work Clan does.”

Fiona Fernie, of Clan Cancer Support, said: “We’re delighted to have Stagecoach on board as our transport partner for The Big Hop Trail.

“The project covers such a huge geographical area with Stagecoach servicing a significant patch, providing reliable and comfortable transportation for all the family.

“The Big Hop Trail is a much-anticipated event which will allow the public to freely access culture while celebrating and exploring our beautiful region. We’re extremely grateful to Stagecoach for joining us on this journey and for helping Clan to support people affected by cancer.”

A map detailing the locations of all sculptures and information on Stagecoach services available for those located near a bus route will be released to the public at the end of June.

App to go live by July 2

The designs of all sculptures will be revealed via a dedicated app which is due to go live ahead of the trail launching on Sunday July 2.

Participants will be able to use the app to vote for their favourite hare, track their steps using the pedometer, share pictures of their experience and collect rewards from participating sponsors as they discover each individually designed piece of art.

The project follows Clan’s Light the North Trail, which raised £325,000 for the charity in 2021.

For more information about the trail and to find out about sponsorship opportunities email: thebighop@clancancersupport.org