Ross County’s Victor Loturi wins first Canada cap in crucial Gold Cup victory over Cuba

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi won his first Canada cap in Tuesday’s crucial Concacaf Gold Cup victory over Cuba.

Loturi has been part of the Canadian squad throughout the summer, with the current tournament having been preceded by the Concacaf Nations League finals.

Although he had yet to feature for his country in the previous four games since the end of the club season, Loturi won his maiden cap as a 69th minute substitute in the 4-2 victory over Cuba.

It was a significant night for Canada, as it secured their qualification from group stage of the Gold Cup.

They will now face United States in the last eight of the competition in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Canada will be aiming to defeat their opponents on American soil for the first time in 66 years.

Canada boss John Herdman: “It’s a mix of emotions. It has been three tough matches here but I am proud of the lads.

“We are excited. I don’t think anyone has got anything left in the tank – but it’s a huge game for us.

“These are the big matches you want. I said to this group the Gold Cup will be about amassing experiences and growing together.

“We have faced a lot of adversity and Cincinnati will be more of that. It will be a hostile crowd.

“But we have a hungry group of players that are desperate to get that first win since 1957.”