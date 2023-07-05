Ross County’s Victor Loturi wins first Canada cap in crucial Gold Cup victory over Cuba

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Victor Loturi wins first Canada cap in crucial Gold Cup victory over Cuba

Midfielder Loturi was brought on as a substitute in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Cuba.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi won his first Canada cap in Tuesday’s crucial Concacaf Gold Cup victory over Cuba.

Loturi has been part of the Canadian squad throughout the summer, with the current tournament having been preceded by the Concacaf Nations League finals.

Although he had yet to feature for his country in the previous four games since the end of the club season, Loturi won his maiden cap as a 69th minute substitute in the 4-2 victory over Cuba.

It was a significant night for Canada, as it secured their qualification from group stage of the Gold Cup.

They will now face United States in the last eight of the competition in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Victor Loturi in action against Livingston. Image: SNS

Canada will be aiming to defeat their opponents on American soil for the first time in 66 years.

Canada boss John Herdman: “It’s a mix of emotions. It has been three tough matches here but I am proud of the lads.

“We are excited. I don’t think anyone has got anything left in the tank – but it’s a huge game for us.

“These are the big matches you want. I said to this group the Gold Cup will be about amassing experiences and growing together.

“We have faced a lot of adversity and Cincinnati will be more of that. It will be a hostile crowd.

“But we have a hungry group of players that are desperate to get that first win since 1957.”

