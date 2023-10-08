Cove Rangers move up to sixth spot in League One with 3-2 victory against Annan Athletic

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie hopes their win over Annan Athletic can be the springboard to kickstart their season in League One.

The 3-2 success was the club’s first victory since August and hlped them move up three spots to sixth place in League One.

Cove were very impressive for the majority of the game and comfortably led 3-0 but they endured a nervy ending after the Galabankies scored twice in the closing stages.

Fyvie is now hoping to build some momentum as they look to close the gap on the top two, Falkirk and Hamilton.

The former Aberdeen and Hibernian midfielder said: “The biggest thing is that we focus on ourselves.

“We cannot affect what happens with other teams in the league.

“Falkirk and Hamilton are way up there at the minute but we need to look at what we can do.

“We need to try to do what we did in the first half against Annan, which is trying to dominate the ball.

“The most important thing is getting the three points.”

There was plenty to admire about Cove’s display, particularly in the first half, but the undoubted highlight of the match was Fyvie’s second half free-kick, which flew in off the underside of the crossbar to put them 3-0 up.

Fyvie, who tested visiting goalkeeper Greg Fleming with another set piece just prior to his goal, added: “I fancied the second one because I hit the first one well and thankfully it went in.”

Paul McGowan’s opener after just two minutes was eye-catching as well, the former Dundee midfielder firing a shot from outside the penalty area beyond the outstretched Fleming.

Rumarn Burrell rounded Fleming but could not convert before Blair Yule doubled Cove’s lead in the fifth minute. Yule linked up with Scott Williamson before coolly slotting low into the net in a rip-roaring start.

Burrell and Williamson were lively in attack throughout and although both should have been on the scoresheet, the hosts were cruising when Fyvie’s stunner arrived in the 57th minute.

But from absolutely nowhere Annan had a lifelline when Michael Garrity’s angled effort went in off Will Gillingham in the 77th minute and within 60 seconds they scored again through Kai Nugent’s 16-yard shot.

The Balmoral side got through the remainder of the match relatively stress-free to pick up a much-needed but fully deserved three points.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “It should have been more comfortable.

“We had some great opportunities and we scored three really good goals but we should have had more.

“We have to be more clinical in the final third, our strikers had to score in this game really, and then Annan got one goal back, which made us a bit nervy.

“We got spooked a bit because of the position we have found ourselves in this season.

“We have been iffy in the first quarter of the campaign so we need to settle down now.”