Cove Rangers move up to sixth spot in League One with 3-2 victory against Annan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers move up to sixth spot in League One with 3-2 victory against Annan Athletic

Midfielder Fraser Fyvie hopes his side can use the result as a platform in their push for promotion back to the Championship.

By Reporter
Cove Rangers celebrate as Fraser Fyvie scores their third goal against Annan Athletic. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers celebrate as Fraser Fyvie scores their third goal against Annan Athletic. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie hopes their win over Annan Athletic can be the springboard to kickstart their season in League One.

The 3-2 success was the club’s first victory since August and hlped them move up three spots to sixth place in League One.

Cove were very impressive for the majority of the game and comfortably led 3-0 but they endured a nervy ending after the Galabankies scored twice in the closing stages.

Fyvie is now hoping to build some momentum as they look to close the gap on the top two, Falkirk and Hamilton.

The former Aberdeen and Hibernian midfielder said: “The biggest thing is that we focus on ourselves.

“We cannot affect what happens with other teams in the league.

“Falkirk and Hamilton are way up there at the minute but we need to look at what we can do.

“We need to try to do what we did in the first half against Annan, which is trying to dominate the ball.

“The most important thing is getting the three points.”

Blair Yule doubled Cove’s lead after only five minutes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 

There was plenty to admire about Cove’s display, particularly in the first half, but the undoubted highlight of the match was Fyvie’s second half free-kick, which flew in off the underside of the crossbar to put them 3-0 up.

Fyvie, who tested visiting goalkeeper Greg Fleming with another set piece  just prior to his goal, added: “I fancied the second one because I hit the first one well and thankfully it went in.”

Paul McGowan’s opener after just two minutes was eye-catching as well, the former Dundee midfielder firing a shot from outside the penalty area beyond the outstretched Fleming.

Rumarn Burrell rounded Fleming but could not convert before Blair Yule doubled Cove’s lead in the fifth minute. Yule linked up with Scott Williamson before coolly slotting low into the net in a rip-roaring start.

Burrell and Williamson were lively in attack throughout and although both should have been on the scoresheet, the hosts were cruising when Fyvie’s stunner arrived in the 57th minute.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 

But from absolutely nowhere Annan had a lifelline when Michael Garrity’s angled effort went in off Will Gillingham in the 77th minute and within 60 seconds they scored again through Kai Nugent’s 16-yard shot.

The Balmoral side got through the remainder of the match relatively stress-free to pick up a much-needed but fully deserved three points.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “It should have been more comfortable.

“We had some great opportunities and we scored three really good goals but we should have had more.

“We have to be more clinical in the final third, our strikers had to score in this game really, and then Annan got one goal back, which made us a bit nervy.

“We got spooked a bit because of the position we have found ourselves in this season.

“We have been iffy in the first quarter of the campaign so we need to settle down now.”

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers' Connor Scully warms up ahead of a league match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers must stop making life hard for themselves, says stalwart Connor Scully
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley believes Cove Rangers are 'not a million miles away'
Connor Scully scored twice for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Connor Scully rescues a point for Cove Rangers against Stirling Albion
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley looking for defensive improvement
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley disappointed by display despite late equaliser
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds.
Mark Reynolds accepts transitional period has been a challenge for Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
'Time to put the foot down': Paul Hartley urges Cove Rangers to pick up…
Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson scored twice. Image: SNS
Mitch Megginson at the double as Cove Rangers come from behind to earn a…
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley calls for calm and unity after stuttering start to…
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie set to return after eight-month injury nightmare