Record number of people visit iconic ‘Harry Potter’ bridge in 2023

A record number of visitors have visited the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct this year.

More than half a million people have visited the landmark site since January, eager to catch a glimpse of the Jacobite steam train which crosses the bridge each day.

The popularity of the Glenfinnan Viaduct – a renowned feat of Victorian engineering – has been boosted in recent years after featuring in several Harry Potter films, bringing millions of fans and tourists to the region.

500,000 visitors in 10 months

Emily Bryce, the National Trust for Scotland’s operations manager for Glenfinnan, said: “2023 has been Glenfinnan’s busiest ever year for visitors.

“Our visitor centre has welcomed almost half a million people since January, which is a massive 46% up on 2022 and 9% up on our previous busiest year in 2019.”

Glenfinnan views sought

The Trust is now asking people who have visited the viaduct in the past two years to share their views on what improvements could be made.

For example, the Trust says the increased visitor numbers have put pressure on the rural community of Glenfinnan. Car parks near the landmark are often overwhelmed, resorting to parking at the side of roads.

This has led to frustration from locals who cannot access certain areas due to the traffic.

Emily added: “Understanding more about why people visit, how they travelled here, the experience they had and how we could improve it, is an essential step towards planning for the future.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for anyone who knows and loves Glenfinnan to have their say, whether they had a great day out here, or encountered challenges which impacted on their enjoyment.”

To take part in the survey click here.