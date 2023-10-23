Record number of people visit iconic ‘Harry Potter’ bridge in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Record number of people visit iconic ‘Harry Potter’ bridge in 2023

Visitor numbers to the Glenfinnan Viaduct have surged to a record high.

By Ross Hempseed
Jacobite steam train crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/Eyes Travelling.

A record number of visitors have visited the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct this year.

More than half a million people have visited the landmark site since January, eager to catch a glimpse of the Jacobite steam train which crosses the bridge each day.

The popularity of the Glenfinnan Viaduct – a renowned feat of Victorian engineering – has been boosted in recent years after featuring in several Harry Potter films, bringing millions of fans and tourists to the region.

500,000 visitors in 10 months

Emily Bryce, the National Trust for Scotland’s operations manager for Glenfinnan, said: “2023 has been Glenfinnan’s busiest ever year for visitors.

“Our visitor centre has welcomed almost half a million people since January, which is a massive 46% up on 2022 and 9% up on our previous busiest year in 2019.”

Glenfinnan viaduct on the railway between Fort William and Mallaig and was the first mass concrete bridge to be built in Britain .
Glenfinnan viaduct on West Highland Line. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Glenfinnan views sought

The Trust is now asking people who have visited the viaduct in the past two years to share their views on what improvements could be made.

For example, the Trust says the increased visitor numbers have put pressure on the rural community of Glenfinnan. Car parks near the landmark are often overwhelmed, resorting to parking at the side of roads.

This has led to frustration from locals who cannot access certain areas due to the traffic.

Emily added: “Understanding more about why people visit, how they travelled here, the experience they had and how we could improve it, is an essential step towards planning for the future.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for anyone who knows and loves Glenfinnan to have their say, whether they had a great day out here, or encountered challenges which impacted on their enjoyment.”

To take part in the survey click here.

 

 

