Residents and readers split over whether new £20 million train stations at Cove and Newtonhill are worth it

With the news that Cove and Newtonhill could get their own train stations, residents and readers are divided on whether it would be worthwhile.

Nestrans recently published a study looking into what more could be done in the north-east to bolster active travel.

The creation of two train stations along the East Coast Line at Cove and Newtonhill were issues raised in the study.

The transport body hopes connecting the two communities would see similar results as Kintore, which was reconnected to the railway network in 2020.

Cove has a population of more than 8,000, and the only way to travel to Aberdeen city centre is by car or bus. It was connected via rail by the station shut down in 1956.

Criticism targeted at cost and need for new stations

Following the news that a new station could be in the offing, residents voiced their opinions in the Cove Bay & Altens Community Facebook group.

Viki Rafferty commented: “100% yes. I would use this a lot. I rely on public transport and since I moved to Cove, the buses have reduced. The X8 is a positive recent change but having the option to catch the train would open up much more options.”

However, Shantelle Mungo said: “No it will be too noisy”, while Chris O’Neill said: “No would just be a waste of money.”

It appears talk of a train station in Cove has been a topic of discussion for years.

Mary Simpson wrote: “We’ve been waiting for this since we moved to Cove forty years ago. When this was first talked about.”

Levi Bunyan commented: “Absolutely, but sadly it’s just something that crops up every couple of years but never actually comes to anything.”

Craig Hendry wrote: “Kintore developed as a village, think we will follow suit, so many doom gloom merchants.”

Other people brought up other towns in the north-east could benefit more from access to rail, such as Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Cove train station first spoken about 40 years ago

Commenting on the Evening Express Facebook page, Darryl Lawrence wrote: “Probably better for Fraserburgh & Peterhead, don’t see why Cove & Newtonhill need them, would be a complete waste of funds.”

Ash Alt commented: “Peterhead and Fraserburgh desperately need a train station. They both score the lowest as the most deprived areas of Scotland. A train station will bring in workers and visitors.

“It will allow the residents of Peterhead and Fraserburgh to leave their towns for work.

“And would go a long way to limiting drug use and crime in the area. The bus links to places like Aberdeen from these towns are atrocious.”

Other people criticised the cost of both stations calling it “ridiculous”, with some even pointing out that Cove has an old platform that could be revamped.

Another question raised was how many people would use the train and if there would be regular daily services making the project worthwhile.

Kenny Leslie wrote: “Look what happened with Laurencekirk, big fanfare about re-opening the station only for them to cut trains that stop to save time on the run to Edinburgh or Glasgow meaning a lot of the passengers that they were meant to cater for have to go to Montrose where the said trains do stop, so beware.”

Many people said the focus should be improving the train services currently operating.

While plans have progressed to the next stage, the new stations are likely to be several years away from opening to passengers.