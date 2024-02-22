Residents and readers split over whether new £20 million train stations at Cove and Newtonhill are worth it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Residents and readers split over whether new £20 million train stations at Cove and Newtonhill are worth it

Nestrans announced on Wednesday that plans for two new coastal stations have progressed to the next stage.

By Ross Hempseed
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

With the news that Cove and Newtonhill could get their own train stations, residents and readers are divided on whether it would be worthwhile.

Nestrans recently published a study looking into what more could be done in the north-east to bolster active travel.

The creation of two train stations along the East Coast Line at Cove and Newtonhill were issues raised in the study.

The transport body hopes connecting the two communities would see similar results as Kintore, which was reconnected to the railway network in 2020.

Cove has a population of more than 8,000, and the only way to travel to Aberdeen city centre is by car or bus. It was connected via rail by the station shut down in 1956.

Criticism targeted at cost and need for new stations

Following the news that a new station could be in the offing, residents voiced their opinions in the Cove Bay & Altens Community Facebook group.

Viki Rafferty commented: “100% yes. I would use this a lot. I rely on public transport and since I moved to Cove, the buses have reduced. The X8 is a positive recent change but having the option to catch the train would open up much more options.”

However, Shantelle Mungo said: “No it will be too noisy”, while Chris O’Neill said: “No would just be a waste of money.”

The old platform at Cove still remains inside a residential close. Image: Google Maps.

It appears talk of a train station in Cove has been a topic of discussion for years.

Mary Simpson wrote: “We’ve been waiting for this since we moved to Cove forty years ago. When this was first talked about.”

Levi Bunyan commented: “Absolutely, but sadly it’s just something that crops up every couple of years but never actually comes to anything.”

Craig Hendry wrote: “Kintore developed as a village, think we will follow suit, so many doom gloom merchants.”

Other people brought up other towns in the north-east could benefit more from access to rail, such as Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Cove train station first spoken about 40 years ago

Commenting on the Evening Express Facebook page, Darryl Lawrence wrote: “Probably better for Fraserburgh & Peterhead, don’t see why Cove & Newtonhill need them, would be a complete waste of funds.”

Ash Alt commented: “Peterhead and Fraserburgh desperately need a train station. They both score the lowest as the most deprived areas of Scotland. A train station will bring in workers and visitors.

“It will allow the residents of Peterhead and Fraserburgh to leave their towns for work.

“And would go a long way to limiting drug use and crime in the area. The bus links to places like Aberdeen from these towns are atrocious.”

The former Newtonhill signal box. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Other people criticised the cost of both stations calling it “ridiculous”, with some even pointing out that Cove has an old platform that could be revamped.

Another question raised was how many people would use the train and if there would be regular daily services making the project worthwhile.

Kenny Leslie wrote: “Look what happened with Laurencekirk, big fanfare about re-opening the station only for them to cut trains that stop to save time on the run to Edinburgh or Glasgow meaning a lot of the passengers that they were meant to cater for have to go to Montrose where the said trains do stop, so beware.”

Many people said the focus should be improving the train services currently operating.

While plans have progressed to the next stage, the new stations are likely to be several years away from opening to passengers.

Could Cove and Newtonhill finally be getting their own train stations?

More from Transport

Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans
Academy Street: Controversial Inverness traffic plan faces court challenge from shopping centre
Parking pay and display machine at staff Moray Council car park.
Revealed: The Elgin car park where you're most likely to get a fine
Could Cove and Newtonhill be getting their own train stations.
Could Cove and Newtonhill finally be getting their own train stations?
Banff Bridge, which is Aberdeenshire Council's top priority
Banff Bridge vital repairs to cost £3 million — which other at-risk bridges are…
Unfinished roadworks on A96 in Elgin.
When will the A96 roadworks in Elgin be finished?
We spoke to people waiting for a taxi on Saturday night to find out what they think about the long queues and if Uber might make a difference. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
Do people think Uber would make a difference to Aberdeen's long taxi queues?
Two police officers on Elgin High Street.
Revealed: How many parking tickets police REALLY issue in Elgin
Find out what our readers think about the new Inverness Airport Station a year on. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Poll results: Most readers think Inverness Airport's train station was worth the wait
A96 road
One person taken to hospital following four vehicle collision on A96 at Inverurie
Silhouetted person holding up whisky glass.
'Laid-back but memorable': Why Moray is an ideal destination for cruise ships