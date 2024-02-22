Three Aberdeen businesses crowned winners at national takeaway awards – while city favourite just misses out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three Aberdeen businesses crowned winners at national takeaway awards – while city favourite just misses out

Deliveroo said the north-east had the best Mexican takeaway, the greatest dessert parlour, and the no. 1 breakfast and coffee spot.

By Graham Fleming
Deliveroo feature image
Three Aberdeen business have scooped 'best in Scotland awards'.

Three Aberdeen businesses have scooped national takeaway awards and branded ‘best in Scotland’ by voters.

Granite City food joints have claimed top spot in the best Mexican, dessert, and breakfast and coffee categories.

The winners were announced during Deliveroo’s annual restaurant awards, announced earlier today.

Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex’s Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.

The awards pit the country’s best takeaways against each other in a public vote by app users in a variety of different categories.

More than 66,000 votes were cast, with the results as follows:

Best Mexican

Schoolhill’s Fresh Mex came in at top spot for Mexican cuisine this year.

Co-owners Robbie and Chris Moult are no stranger to Deliveroo awards after they were named top 10 in the world last November.

But now they have beat out Wee Mexico in Dundee and Topolabamba in Glasgow to claim top spot in a hotly contested category.

The venue is famous for its ‘cali burritos’ which are said to be a local favourite.

Aberdeen Fresh Mex burrito
FreshMex’s burrito has proved highly popular on the Deliveroo app.

After news of the award filtered through, director Robbie said: “It’s incredible to have won the Deliveroo award for Best Mexican in Scotland.

“Huge thanks to all our Fresh Mex fans who voted for us – your support means everything.

“We hope to keep rolling our fresh burritos for the communities of Aberdeen and Edinburgh for a long time to come.”

Best coffee and breakfast

Holburn street’s Cafe 100 was crowned the ‘best coffee and breakfast’.

Based just off the Willowbank and Great Western Road junction, they beat another Granite City favourite – Grub – who finished as a runner up.

Customers rave about their rolls, breakfast wraps and full cooked breakfasts.

Boris Borisov, 31, owner of Café 100 said: “We were quite excited to get the award. We really, really wanted it.

“We couldn’t believe it when we realised that we had a shot at this, I don’t think anyone could have saw us winning it!

Cafe 100’s full cooked breakfast. Image: Boris Borisov.

“We are really grateful for the support from the voters. The award doesn’t mean anything if they aren’t there for us.

“Deliveroo is massive for us, between people coming into the cafe and people ordering online – it is almost 50/50.

“Things have been pretty great for us this year, some of the places here on Holburn Street emptied out after the cost of living crisis – but it seems almost everything seems to have filled back out.”

Best dessert

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes took first prize for the desserts category.

Offering a variety of different puddings such as topped waffles, pancakes and crepes, they’ve made their mark in Aberdeen.

With branches in Spital and Northern Road, they have become a go to in the city for those with a sweet tooth.

Shakes 'n' Cakes Inverness
Shakes ‘n’ Cakes co-owners Haroon Ahmed and Bobby Malik show off their desserts.

Best burger and American

Meanwhile, Granite City favourite Aberdam just missed out on the best burger category.

The smash burger and Dutch fries joint came as a runner-up pit against Edinburgh-based Down The Hatch.

They also lost first place to the overall ‘best independent restaurant winner’ Luxford Burgers – also based in Edinburgh.

Deliveroo CEO Will Shu said: “I say it every year, but the standard of finalists and winners for this year’s Restaurant Awards is incredible.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a number of restaurant owners to hear about their stories, food, and the positive impact they’ve had on their local communities.

“We are proud to partner with such an incredible array of dedicated restaurants to deliver food from around the world.

“A huge well done to all of this year’s winners.”

Conversation