Three Aberdeen businesses crowned winners at national takeaway awards – while city favourite just misses out

Three Aberdeen businesses have scooped national takeaway awards and branded ‘best in Scotland’ by voters.

Granite City food joints have claimed top spot in the best Mexican, dessert, and breakfast and coffee categories.

The winners were announced during Deliveroo’s annual restaurant awards, announced earlier today.

The awards pit the country’s best takeaways against each other in a public vote by app users in a variety of different categories.

More than 66,000 votes were cast, with the results as follows:

Best Mexican

Schoolhill’s Fresh Mex came in at top spot for Mexican cuisine this year.

Co-owners Robbie and Chris Moult are no stranger to Deliveroo awards after they were named top 10 in the world last November.

But now they have beat out Wee Mexico in Dundee and Topolabamba in Glasgow to claim top spot in a hotly contested category.

The venue is famous for its ‘cali burritos’ which are said to be a local favourite.

After news of the award filtered through, director Robbie said: “It’s incredible to have won the Deliveroo award for Best Mexican in Scotland.

“Huge thanks to all our Fresh Mex fans who voted for us – your support means everything.

“We hope to keep rolling our fresh burritos for the communities of Aberdeen and Edinburgh for a long time to come.”

Best coffee and breakfast

Holburn street’s Cafe 100 was crowned the ‘best coffee and breakfast’.

Based just off the Willowbank and Great Western Road junction, they beat another Granite City favourite – Grub – who finished as a runner up.

Customers rave about their rolls, breakfast wraps and full cooked breakfasts.

Boris Borisov, 31, owner of Café 100 said: “We were quite excited to get the award. We really, really wanted it.

“We couldn’t believe it when we realised that we had a shot at this, I don’t think anyone could have saw us winning it!

“We are really grateful for the support from the voters. The award doesn’t mean anything if they aren’t there for us.

“Deliveroo is massive for us, between people coming into the cafe and people ordering online – it is almost 50/50.

“Things have been pretty great for us this year, some of the places here on Holburn Street emptied out after the cost of living crisis – but it seems almost everything seems to have filled back out.”

Best dessert

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes took first prize for the desserts category.

Offering a variety of different puddings such as topped waffles, pancakes and crepes, they’ve made their mark in Aberdeen.

With branches in Spital and Northern Road, they have become a go to in the city for those with a sweet tooth.

Best burger and American

Meanwhile, Granite City favourite Aberdam just missed out on the best burger category.

The smash burger and Dutch fries joint came as a runner-up pit against Edinburgh-based Down The Hatch.

They also lost first place to the overall ‘best independent restaurant winner’ Luxford Burgers – also based in Edinburgh.

Deliveroo CEO Will Shu said: “I say it every year, but the standard of finalists and winners for this year’s Restaurant Awards is incredible.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a number of restaurant owners to hear about their stories, food, and the positive impact they’ve had on their local communities.

“We are proud to partner with such an incredible array of dedicated restaurants to deliver food from around the world.

“A huge well done to all of this year’s winners.”