Aberdeen LEZ: ‘Spanner in the works’ for traders, or ‘creating a pleasant city environment’? Readers weigh in

We spoke with three small businesses about their concerns ahead of Aberdeen’s LEZ going live on Saturday — but what do our readers have to say about the road rules?

In just five days, the automatic cameras will be turned on and the low emission zone will come into effect.

Anyone driving a vehicle that does not meet strict emissions criteria in the LEZ will be slapped with a £60 fine — reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

The Press & Journal spoke to traders within the zone ahead of the restrictions being enforced to find out what they thought about the LEZ — including Mahmud Sirazudullah owner of Cafe Oregano on Holburn Street.

His family had finally opened up their dream cafe just a few months ago only to find it was in the LEZ boundary. They have three cars they rely on for delivering stock none of which meet the strict requirements.

Now, Mahmud has been left feeling “stuck” because he can’t afford to buy a new compliant car, and he told the P&J he is already “struggling and fed up”.

Following this, almost 400 comments were left on the Evening Express Facebook post with many readers weighing in on the upcoming restrictions.

Most agree that the LEZ will be a “challenge to many small businesses”, with others claiming it will be “best to avoid Aberdeen altogether”.

However, some were defensive of the upcoming restrictions and their environmental benefits.

Aberdeen LEZ has ‘100% had an impact’ on businesses

Sammy MacDonald wrote that she has a business in the LEZ, and the upcoming road restrictions have 100% had an impact already.

She said: “Staff have moved on rather than change their cars, simply because they can’t afford to change them.

“I could understand if the city centre was congested but it’s not. LEZ combined with bus gates has made the centre even more of a ghost town.

“Once again targeting those who can’t afford to make the relevant vehicle changes — low income/elderly/students do you think they would choose to drive older vehicles?”

Isaac Robinson mused that “more retail parks will pop up” outside the LEZ and businesses are “moving out of the city”.

Steven Scott wrote: “And the worst thing about this is we’re only just post-Covid, businesses were hit extremely hard and now this spanner is in the works.”

Meanwhile, Juliet Norcott slammed the LEZ as an “ill-thought-out policy”.

She said: “Feel so sorry for people trying to make a living in Aberdeen city centre businesses. It must be like sailing on the Titanic?”

‘It will be difficult to visit or shop’ in Aberdeen for visitors

Visitors said it will be better to avoid Aberdeen city centre now, with some even questioning if Google Maps will show the LEZ boundary.

Adam Priest wrote: “As a Shetlander arriving off the ferry, with LEZ routes unavailable, the easiest option for me is to turn left and leave Aberdeen.”

“Apart from Union Square, it will be difficult to visit or shop in the centre of city now. How would I even nip over to the Beach Boulevard retail park now? Literally, all routes to/from the ferry apart from the south are now LEZ.”

Carina McLatchie agreed and wrote: “Turn left at the Northlink traffic lights, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow and beyond. It’s not worth picking up the tickets, Union Street is dead on its feet.”

For Darren Copland, there’s “very little incentive” to visit Aberdeen now.

And Harry Butler added: “Even getting to Union Square is a challenge without going through an LEZ boundary if you come from the north of the city.

“It’s an even bigger incentive now for me to shop online and avoid Aberdeen — something I never thought I would say.”

Others say ‘pleasant city environment is good for business’

Meanwhile, some readers, like Tor Torr Ance, are supportive of the LEZ because “air pollution kills thousands of people every year”.

Others argue that it has been widely publicized and pointed out that 14 car parks are accessible outside the LEZ or that buses could be used.

However, Doll Ruadh argued: “This is utter nonsense. Compliant cars (i.e. most cars) can enter, and creating a pleasant city environment is good for business.”

James Burnett agreed and said: “I don’t see the big deal with it, a lot of other cities have done this and it works.”

