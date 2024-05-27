Aberdeen LEZ: ‘Spanner in the works’ for traders, or ‘creating a pleasant city environment’? Readers weigh in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen LEZ: ‘Spanner in the works’ for traders, or ‘creating a pleasant city environment’? Readers weigh in

Almost 400 comments were left on the Evening Express Facebook post with many readers weighing in on the upcoming restrictions after we spoke with three independent traders within the LEZ.

Readers have shared their opinions on the impact LEZ could have on Aberdeen's small businesses. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

We spoke with three small businesses about their concerns ahead of Aberdeen’s LEZ going live on Saturday — but what do our readers have to say about the road rules?

In just five days, the automatic cameras will be turned on and the low emission zone will come into effect.

Anyone driving a vehicle that does not meet strict emissions criteria in the LEZ will be slapped with a £60 fine — reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

The Press & Journal spoke to traders within the zone ahead of the restrictions being enforced to find out what they thought about the LEZ — including Mahmud Sirazudullah owner of Cafe Oregano on Holburn Street.

His family had finally opened up their dream cafe just a few months ago only to find it was in the LEZ boundary. They have three cars they rely on for delivering stock none of which meet the strict requirements.

Mahmud Sirazudullah needs to use his car to deliver stock to Cafe Oregano . Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Now, Mahmud has been left feeling “stuck” because he can’t afford to buy a new compliant car, and he told the P&J he is already “struggling and fed up”.

Following this, almost 400 comments were left on the Evening Express Facebook post with many readers weighing in on the upcoming restrictions.

Most agree that the LEZ will be a “challenge to many small businesses”, with others claiming it will be “best to avoid Aberdeen altogether”.

However, some were defensive of the upcoming restrictions and their environmental benefits.

Aberdeen LEZ has ‘100% had an impact’ on businesses

Sammy MacDonald wrote that she has a business in the LEZ, and the upcoming road restrictions have 100% had an impact already.

She said: “Staff have moved on rather than change their cars, simply because they can’t afford to change them.

“I could understand if the city centre was congested but it’s not. LEZ combined with bus gates has made the centre even more of a ghost town.

“Once again targeting those who can’t afford to make the relevant vehicle changes — low income/elderly/students do you think they would choose to drive older vehicles?”

Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone here

Isaac Robinson mused that “more retail parks will pop up” outside the LEZ and businesses are “moving out of the city”.

Steven Scott wrote: “And the worst thing about this is we’re only just post-Covid, businesses were hit extremely hard and now this spanner is in the works.”

The LEZ signs at Holburn Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Juliet Norcott slammed the LEZ as an “ill-thought-out policy”.

She said: “Feel so sorry for people trying to make a living in Aberdeen city centre businesses. It must be like sailing on the Titanic?”

‘It will be difficult to visit or shop’ in Aberdeen for visitors

Visitors said it will be better to avoid Aberdeen city centre now, with some even questioning if Google Maps will show the LEZ boundary.

The LEZ boundary around the harbour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Adam Priest wrote: “As a Shetlander arriving off the ferry, with LEZ routes unavailable, the easiest option for me is to turn left and leave Aberdeen.”

“Apart from Union Square, it will be difficult to visit or shop in the centre of city now. How would I even nip over to the Beach Boulevard retail park now? Literally, all routes to/from the ferry apart from the south are now LEZ.”

Carina McLatchie agreed and wrote: “Turn left at the Northlink traffic lights, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow and beyond. It’s not worth picking up the tickets, Union Street is dead on its feet.”

LEZ map showing area covered by the zone in Aberdeen.
LEZ map showing area covered by the zone in Aberdeen. Image: Let’s Clear the Air

For Darren Copland, there’s “very little incentive” to visit Aberdeen now.

And Harry Butler added: “Even getting to Union Square is a challenge without going through an LEZ boundary if you come from the north of the city.

“It’s an even bigger incentive now for me to shop online and avoid Aberdeen — something I never thought I would say.”

Do you think Aberdeen’s LEZ is a challenge for businesses or not really a big deal? Let us know in our comments section below

Others say ‘pleasant city environment is good for business’

Meanwhile, some readers, like Tor Torr Ance, are supportive of the LEZ because “air pollution kills thousands of people every year”.

Others argue that it has been widely publicized and pointed out that 14 car parks are accessible outside the LEZ or that buses could be used.

However, Doll Ruadh argued: “This is utter nonsense. Compliant cars (i.e. most cars) can enter, and creating a pleasant city environment is good for business.”

James Burnett agreed and said: “I don’t see the big deal with it, a lot of other cities have done this and it works.”

Read more about Aberdeen’s imminent LEZ:

