Andy Gray: Aberdeen audiences have fond memories of top Scots panto star at HMT

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Andy Gray was a much-loved stalwart of pantos at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre throughout the 1990s.

Andy, who has died at the age of 61, was hugely popular with Granite City audiences, starring in festive treats ranging from Aladdin in 1991, through to Peter Pan in 1998, when he bowed out of HMT to become a panto legend at the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive Jane Spiers said: “We are deeply saddened at Aberdeen Performing Arts to hear about the devastating news of Andy Gray’s passing. He was a stalwart of the stage and screen and is thought of with great fondness in Aberdeen for his many performances at His Majesty’s Theatre.

“He delighted audiences for years through the 90s in our annual pantomime while also appearing in several plays such as The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Two and Canned Laughter.

“We always looked forward to having him with us here. The thoughts of everyone at Aberdeen Performing Arts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

During his time as the star of HMT’s pantomimes, Andy, who based himself in Aberdeen for a while, worked alongside household names like David Rintoul, Max Boyce, Sonia and Tony Roper. He played everything from an Ugly Sister to Captain Hook, as well as having a hand in the scripts and direction.

Announcing in 1998 he was taking a break from HMT’s pantos after appearing in Peter Pan, Andy said: “The north-east audiences probably need a break from me. However, it’s something I love doing because you get such wonderful reactions from children, who believe in magic. And panto should appeal to kids of all ages – the whole family.”