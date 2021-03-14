Sunday, March 14th 2021 Show Links
Nostalgia

Step back in time: Photographic memories of Broad Street

by Scott Begbie
March 14, 2021, 1:00 pm
© Courtesy Roddie ReidPost Thumbnail

Broad Street is one of the oldest thoroughfares in Aberdeen – with a long and colourful history at the heart of the Granite City.

It is depicted in Parson Gordon’s map of 1661 as the city’s main street, then known as Broadgate. A fire in 1741 swept away many of the old wooden buildings on its west side and led to a city ordnance that future buildings be built of stone.

For years, Broad Street was a cluster of buildings, wynds and rows – including Guestrow – which were swept away in slum clearances of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. 

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Nostalgia team

More from the Press and Journal