Step back in time: Photographic memories of Broad Street

Broad Street is one of the oldest thoroughfares in Aberdeen – with a long and colourful history at the heart of the Granite City.

It is depicted in Parson Gordon’s map of 1661 as the city’s main street, then known as Broadgate. A fire in 1741 swept away many of the old wooden buildings on its west side and led to a city ordnance that future buildings be built of stone.

For years, Broad Street was a cluster of buildings, wynds and rows – including Guestrow – which were swept away in slum clearances of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.