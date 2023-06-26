Cocktail parties, a clan in Strathdon and the United Nations: The incredible life of Lady Mary Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Cocktail parties, a clan in Strathdon and the United Nations: The incredible life of Lady Mary Forbes

The 93-year-old widow of Sir Hamish Forbes of Newe was made MBE for her work in the Foreign Office.

By Lindsay Bruce
Lady Mary Forbes of Newe, surrounded by her family. Picture by Clan Forbes Society.
Lady Mary Forbes of Newe, surrounded by her family. Picture by Clan Forbes Society.

Lady Mary Forbes was every inch the Highlander.

In a family photo, Mary, who was 93 when she died last month, appears as imbedded in Strathdon and its noble history as the family she married into.

Captured at the Lonach Highland Gathering, clothed in clan tartan, it’s only the unceremonial bottle of Fanta in her hand that offers a hint to the trailblazing nature of the woman raised in England and taught the importance of proper etiquette.

Made MBE for her work as personal assistant to the UK’s United Nations representative during her time as a young woman in New York, her life is as rich and colourful as the Aberdeenshire landscape she came to call home.

Childhood memories

Born on April 19 1930, Mary Christine Rigby was the daughter of Grace and Ernest Rigby. Raised in Cheshire she was the younger of two girls and fondly remembered a happy childhood bolstered by all things becoming of a young lady.

Mary and her sister Anne attended Kent House School in Sale. Age 10, as bombs began to fall, she kept a journal. Describing her home as being near the river and so a prospective “path for the Germans to follow”, she added: “We had to prepare for air raids. So, the wash cellar (which had a fireplace of course) was prepared with a bed.

“On the first night raid my father banged his head coming down the cellar steps and my mother spent the rest of the raid going upstairs and down, ministering to him.”

Soon after the war the family moved to Oxford. Mary’s father had contracted malaria in East Africa during the First World War and it was thought Oxford air would aid his recurrent issues.

Foreign Office career

After her final year at school year, Mary’s parents enrolled her in Miss Sprules’ Secretarial College. She excelled and like many of her alumni found work with the Foreign Office.

Mary too soon found a position there, moving to London, where she began her career in the Nigeria office. Ankara, Turkey, was her first foreign posting. She recalled those days in her journal.

In her younger years Mary, who worked in the Foreign Office all over the world.

“Joining the Diplomatic Service as a young shorthand typist is a momentous and exciting step to take anyway, but in my day, I was hurried abroad so quickly that neither I nor my family had time to brood,” Mary wrote. “Whereas an officer and his wife and family takes his domestic life with him, a single person casts herself off from all her ties and feels rather a frail barque launched onto the wide seas of the world.”

‘Entertaining in earnest’

Mary’s niece Catherine said: “Her letters home from Ankara sometimes spoke of the hard work and lonely times she had as a single girl. Much more frequent was the mention of the fun and excitement she gained travelling and going to cocktail parties.”

Travel and socialising provided joy alongside the hard work it required to succeed in the Foreign Office.

Her next posting was to Saigon as a personal assistant, shortly before the Vietnam War. Here she enjoyed a privileged life with servants for the first time so was able to “entertain in earnest”.

Mary wrote about the man charged with serving her.

“Chung might well have been called a male chauvinist by women’s libbers nowadays because he clearly thought it beneath him to look after a couple of women. ‘You want drink?’ was his courteous invitation to any man who called and it took a long time for him to realise that female Europeans might not mind joining their guests in a drink.”

Hard work recognised

From there to Poland and later New York where she was personal assistant to Lord Caradon, the United Nations ambassador.

In 1970, she was made MBE for “work as personal assistant to United Kingdom permanent representative to the United Nations, New York”. That same year she finally returned to the UK before one last move, to Spain.

A post of vice-consul in Madrid would be her last with the Foreign Office. Exciting though the seminal seasons of her life were, it was the latter half that allowed Mary to find fulfilment.

Family and fulfilment

In September 1981 Mary married the love of her life, Major Hamish Forbes, in London. They would remain together until his death in 2007.

Sir Hamish Stewart Forbes, 7th Baronet of Strathdon, offered Mary what her transient life was missing – roots and family.

Divorced, Hamish had children from his previous marriage, but also hundreds of years of ancestry tied to Aberdeenshire.

Sir Hamish Forbes and his wife Mary, Lady Forbes.

Mary embraced all aspects of life with Hamish and threw herself into becoming an adopted Scot. Through the Lonach Society she brought her knowledge and hard-earned Foreign Office skills organising expeditions.

The lure of travel never left her. She and her husband made frequent trips around the world.

Fond memories

Her stepson, Sir James Forbes, said: “Back home at Newe, our main get togethers were the raucous family fish pie suppers held each year on the eve of Lonach.

“Mary somehow managed to cater for and fit us all around the table, despite the growing crowd of grandchildren. and she could certainly cook so these meals were always delicious in spite of the apparent simplicity of the menu.

“My father’s death in 2007 was obviously devastating to Mary, but the roots she had established in this community over the preceding 20 years sustained her, and allowed her to continue to nurture the bonds of place.”

Leaving Newe

The family seat – Newe House – was much loved by Mary. As a woman in her 90s, however, living in a home, often cut off in winter, brought with it many challenges.

“Realising that she couldn’t realistically continue in the house without a full time live-in carer was a very difficult personal decision for her,” added Sir James, “but after exhausting all other options and even giving the carer a try, she had to come to terms with the fact being as independent as she was, Mary was just not cut out for having a stranger, no matter how compassionate, kind and qualified.”

Mary, Lady Forbes.

Reluctantly she moved into Inchmarlo care home, where she passed away on May 22.

“The problem was that the roots she had craved when she married my father were now so well established in her that she was in fact no longer able to draw on her old Foreign Office instilled ability to accept a “new posting” at a moment notice. Severed from her Newe roots, Inchmarlo proved to be a posting too far.”

Celebration of her life

An enthusiastic supporter of the Lonach Highland Games and Gathering, Mary, Lady Forbes, was a “real social animal”. “Genuinely interested in everyone she met and came to know,” Catherine added, “she had a piercing intellect and questioning approach to life.”

She is survived by her nieces Joanna Snow and Catherine McMahon, Sir Hamish’s children from a previous marriage: Sir James Thomas Stewart Forbes of Newe, 8th Bt; Caroline Serena Forbes; Jane Henrietta Mary Forbes; Christian Clare Forbes; and grandchildren.

A celebration of her life took place at Strathdon church on Monday June 19.

More from Press and Journal

Police can be seen going in and out of Marischal Court. Image: Cameron Roy
Police standing guard at Aberdeen high rise
Liverpool defender Rhys Williams prior to a friendly against Crystal Palace National Stadium, Singapore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with summer swoop for Liverpool defender Rhys Williams
Lloyd Irvine has been reported missing. Image: Police.
Missing 6ft 3in man, 37, last seen in Elgin on Saturday
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The incident happened on Auldearn Place, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man jailed for threatening to stab thief who stole his TV
Charlie Gilmour, who joined Inverness this month, was on loan at Cove Rangers in the Championship last season. Image: SNS Group
Jim McIntyre: Midfielder Charlie Gilmour will be hit with Caley Thistle
The case was heard at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man stole from friend who offered him place to stay during 'difficulties'
A floorplan beside photographs of Aberdeen's shopping centres
Aberdeen shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units
To go with story by John Ross. former govt minister calls for more equitable distribution of land Picture shows; Glenelg/Peter Peacock. Glenelg. Supplied by design team/Community land Scotland Date; 23/06/2023
Land reform: 'Those who own most today must own less tomorrow', says former government…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Boy threw paving stone off shopping centre roof and broke CCTV camera