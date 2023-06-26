Money tin stolen from Inverness motorbike dealer in early morning raid

A money tin has been stolen from an Inverness motorbike dealer.

A thief broke into North Coast Customs on Carsegate Road during an early morning raid.

Police say the person got into the building through a window before making his way out again the same way.

An investigation has now been launched into the incident, which happened between midnight and 12.30am on May 25.

A police spokesman said: “Our initial inquiries have revealed that a person has gained entry through a window of the premises to gain entry and exit in the same way before heading in the direction of Glendoe Terrace, Inverness.

“We are continuing to carry out inquiries, gather and study CCTV from in and around the local area to assist us in establishing more information on this crime.”

Anyone with information about the North Coast Customs theft should contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 0147 from Thursday, May 25.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.