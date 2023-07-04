‘I needed help not an app’: Longside mum thanks community for support after death of her ‘beautiful baby boy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

‘I needed help not an app’: Longside mum thanks community for support after death of her ‘beautiful baby boy’

Ami Cooper says she was advised to 'download an app' to help manage the grief of losing four-month-old Christopher to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

By Lindsay Bruce
Christopher Gray, whose death has caused a swell of support for his family, from the Longside community.
Christopher Gray, whose death has caused a swell of support for his family, from the Longside community.

Buchan mum Ami Cooper is calling for more support for bereaved parents following the death of her “beautiful boy”, four-month-old, Christopher.

“I couldn’t have got through this without the masses of love and support shown to me and my boys,” the mum-of-three from Longside, said. “But it’s like waking up in a different world. When my mum called the doctor to ask for support on my behalf they said I could download an app.

“I had just lost my baby. My child. It’s not a small thing. I needed far more clinical support than an app.”

Tragic circumstances

Ami’s youngest son Christopher Gray passed away at home on Monday, June 12.

The post mortem stated the cause of death as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), sometimes called Sudden Unexplained Death in Infants (SUDI).

Ami Cooper with her baby son Christopher and her eldest son Ben. The baby boy from Longside died of SIDS.
Ami Cooper with her baby son Christopher and eldest son Ben.

“I knew that SIDS – or cot death as it used to be called – was a thing, but you never imagine it will happen to you. I don’t know if I’ll ever really get over losing him.”

Christopher, son of Ami, and former partner Adam Gray, was born on January 31 this year.

Weighing 7lb 12 he quickly became their “chubby, happy baby”.

Much loved baby

Ami’s other two sons, five-year-old Ben and 18-month-old Lewis doted on their younger sibling.

Baby Christopher who arrived on the last day of January 2023.

“My other two were quite skinny babies but Christopher was a bundle of joy from the beginning. He was never a sicky baby. He had the cutest rolls, just piling on the weight quickly. That just made him all the cuter.

“We all just loved him.”

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Describing him as “very advanced, very funny” and hitting all his developmental milestones, Christopher is one of 40 healthy children under the age of 12 months whose deaths are attributed to SUDI each year in Scotland.

Smiley baby boy Christopher Gray.

Of the 53,000 live births a year, around one baby every nine days will die in similar circumstances to Christopher. This means numerous communities, families and households will be left dealing with the unimaginable grief of losing a child.

“Nobody expects to be dealing with Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. I didn’t even think about it before Christopher,” Ami said.

‘I knew something was wrong’

On the morning of Monday, June 12 Ami woke as normal. Ben and Lewis were in their beds, in their own rooms, and Christopher was in his cot in Ami’s room.

“I knew right away when I woke up and looked over at him that something was wrong. He had changed colour. He looked different.

Adam Gray with his son Christopher, who was just four months old when he died.

“Adam was downstairs so I shouted for help. He did CPR on him, then the ambulance came. They took Christopher off him and they tried to revive him too.

“They took him to the ARI but nothing worked. He had passed away in his sleep.”

‘Christopher’s in Heaven’

Ami, 27, describes the days following as a blur.

“How do you tell your kids their baby brother isn’t coming home? How do you even begin to plan a funeral for your baby?” she said.

“I wanted answers… I wondered if the fact Christopher got lots of colds played a part, but they said no. It was just one of those really tragic things that can happen.

Siblings Ben, Lewis and Christopher, front.

“It was Ben’s birthday just after Christopher passed away. He kept asking if he’ll be back for the party. We’ve just had to say he’ll be having his own party in Heaven.”

Never forgotten

A celebration of Christopher’s life took place in private on Friday, June 30. Mourners wore blue and music that Christopher liked to dance to in his baby jumper, was played.

Ami and her sons now visit his grave daily, where she leaves a different gift each day for her wee boy.

Longside baby Christopher Gray whose death from SIDS caused a swell of support from the community.
Baby Christopher Gray from Longside.

Ami added: “I really can’t thank everyone enough for everything they’ve done for me and the boys. I come from Blackburn in England, originally, so I’m not from around here. I never expected this kind of love and support.

“From our family, all Christopher’s grandparents, aunties and uncles, to friends… we’ve been surrounded by the best people. Even the wider community has got behind us.”

Community support

Longside toddler group, where Ami took Lewis and Christopher, Longside Nursery and Longside School Council have started a fund to provide the means for the family to have a day away during the summer.

“We’re so grateful, I can’t tell you how much it means. I honestly don’t know if I would have got through these past few weeks without this. Not everyone will be that lucky though.

Longside baby Christopher Gray, whose death from SIDS has impacted the community. Shown with his two older brothers Ben and Lewis is baby Christopher.
Christopher Gray, the Longside baby who death has caused a swell of support for his family, is shown on the lap of his big brother Ben, alongside brother Lewis.

“If you lose a baby in this way you question everything, you need answers, you need help to process grief. It takes more than an app or a click on a website. Maybe telling Christopher’s story will at least show other people where to go for help, and how much more help is needed.”

More from Press and Journal

Photos from Scotland's World Cup qualifying Super Six game against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo. Matthew Cross of Scotland, right, plays a shot as Joylord Gumbie of Zimbabwe keeps wicket. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Chris Sole reckons Scotland are no longer shock troops after Zimbabwe win moves them…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A woman who was part of a gang responsible for a series of ?vicious? assaults in two pubs has succeeded in having nine months cut from her prison sentence. Kirstie Kelly, 34, was given a 32-month sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court in April 2023 for participating in attacks at two pubs in Keith, Moray Picture shows; Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Pub thug's jail time cut by almost a year after she appeals prison sentence
The incident is alleged to have happened on Kettlehills Crescent in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man in dock over alleged stabbing in Aberdeen
Coastguard helicopter crews looking outside door over snowy Glencoe.
Emotional Glencoe hillwalker rescue to feature on Channel 5's Coastguard: Every Second Counts
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Adam McQuarrie burned down a pensioner's home Picture shows; Adam McQuarrie. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
'I miss my home and I miss my garden': Woman, 82, left homeless after…
Karen's Diner staff are paid to be rude, and performed perfectly. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Sass and sauce were on the menu when Karen's Diner on Tour came to…
The influence of oil and gas on Aberdeen isn't necessarily obvious on first visit, but woven into the city's heritage (Image: bartrak/Shutterstock)
Richard T Kelly: Aberdeen's complicated relationship with oil deserves to be thoroughly explored
Bonds forged between grandparent and grandchild can develop into a wonderful adult relationship (Image: Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock)
Alan Grant: Please, treasure every moment possible with your grandparents
Stromness, Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson
Holyrood 'looking forward' to working with Orkney Islands Council on developing its alternative governance…
New chief executive Rev Jeremy Ross. Image: Blythswood Care
New chief executive appointment sees Blythswood Care going back to its roots