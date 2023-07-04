Peterhead Prison Museum hosts film crews for second season of Channel 4 drama Screw

Peterhead Prison Museum is once again hosting Channel 4 film crews for the second season of the gritty drama Screw.

It will be the second time the prison will star in the show after crews filmed external shots at the location two years ago.

But this time, filming has been stepped up as both internal and external shots will be taking place.

Between 200 and 250 people have been staying in the Blue Toon while filming has been under way.

Peterhead Prison will be standing in for the fictional Long Marsh Prison.

Screw follows the trials and tribulations of a group of embattled prison officers in a mix of dark drama leavened with humour.

Built in 1888, the prison was dubbed the Hate Factory but was closed in 2013 before reopening as an award-winning museum in 2016.

Could Screw bring more visitors to Peterhead Prison Museum?

While filming is taking place, Channel 4 will cover the museum’s costs but museum director Alex Geddes believes the project will be a boost to the wider Peterhead economy as well as the museum itself.

He said: “They are a friendly bunch. We have had a few films made before the TV drama and every one of them has been a delight to work with.

“There were a lot of visitors to come off the back of season one, but a lot of people go home and say we must go and watch it now – so it works both ways.”

In January 2022, actor Laura Checkley who plays prison officer Jackie Stokes spoke with The Press and Journal about what it was like to film in Peterhead Prison.

During the filming of season two, crew numbers will fluctuate depending on the stage of the production, but Mr Geddes expects there to be a presence in the town for a month.

The cast and crew will be staying in Peterhead hotels and eating at local restaurants.

“It is not just us who benefits”, said Mr Geddes.

“It’s the wider economy too and that is what we are about, promoting the area and bringing in as many people into it as possible.”

What will happen in season two of Screw?

Advertising for the show is expected to begin shortly, along with a confirmed release date.

But until then, the show has been taking care to not reveal too much.

In a post on social media, Peterhead Prison Museum posted a picture of the filming with the mysterious description “coming to a TV screen near you soon”.

The post received over 242 comments showing people excitedly talking about the possibilities of the future show.

However, Mr Geddes said the photo was actually taken during the filming of season one but he hopes it will “give everyone an idea of what goes on behind the scenes”.

“It would be wrong for us to share what has been happening, it is their show”, he said.

However, Mr Geddes is confident that season two will be another success when it hits the TV screen.

“I can’t wait to see it on screen” he said.

The first series is available on All 4.

Peterhead Prison Museum bounces back

The announcement of Screw’s filming at Peterhead Prison Museum comes after a tough financial time for the museum.

In January, the museum had to close the doors of its cafe after energy bills soared by 300%.

But the cafe was reopened in April after a campaign was launched to reinstate it.

Now Mr Geddes believes “things are very close to being back to normality now.

“We have seen a huge increase in international visitors and tourism is coming back at long last.”