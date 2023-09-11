ANM to host three-day sheep fair in Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANM to host three-day sheep fair in Caithness

The firm will conduct sales of multi-breed pedigree rams, North Country Cheviot rams and females, and store lambs.

By Katrina Macarthur
At last year's North Country Cheviot ram sale, Bardnaclavan Cooper was the pre-sale champion and set a new centre record of £11,000 at Quoybrae.
Aberdeen and Northern Marts will host its annual three-day sheep fair at Caithness Livestock Centre this week.

The busy round of sales at Quoybrae commences on Thursday 14 with the firm’s show and sale of multi-breed rams held in conjunction with Caithness Sheep Breeders Association.

More than 170 rams will be forward from noted breeders including 90 Texels, 41 Suffolks and 41 other breeds such as Blue Texel, Dutch Spotted, Beltex and cross-breds from MV-accredited and non-MV flocks.

The judging will commence at 4pm, with Nicola Wordie of Cairnborrow Farm, Huntly, heading up the Texels and Scott Dey, Bogbeth Livestock, Inverurie, judging the Suffolks.

Tracey Nicoll from Balthayock, Perth, will judge the any other breed section.

The sale will commence at 6.30pm.

On Friday 15, 110 North Country Cheviots will be forward for the annual show and sale held in conjunction with the breed society.

North Country Cheviot ram sale attracts 110 entries

The show will take place at 8.30am, with Norman Robinson of Summerhill House, Northern Ireland, and James Metcalf, Hardenclough Farm, Edale, judging the shearlings and ram lambs.

Welsh breeders Ben Baker, Llangattock Park Farm, and Katy Davies, Golyfat Dyyyrn, Conwy, will judge the females.

The sale will commence at 10.30am, followed by an offering of 1,500 gimmers including hill and park type Cheviot gimmers, Cheviot Mules, Texels and continentals.

On Saturday, the firm will host a sale of 2,000 store lambs, breeding ewes and feeding ewes including entries from HISHA accredited flocks and from Dunbeath, Bettyhill, Forsinard and West Sutherland Areas.

Scott Chapman, auctioneer at Aberdeen & Northern Marts said: “We are pleased to have a strong entry so far across all sections of the three-day sheep fair at Quoybrae.

“The annual shows and sales always attract top quality stock from a variety of leading show and commercial breeders across the North of Scotland, giving farmers the opportunity to showcase the best of their stock to a busy ringside of buyers.”

Online bidding will be available for all sales.

