ANM to host three-day sheep fair in Caithness

Aberdeen and Northern Marts will host its annual three-day sheep fair at Caithness Livestock Centre this week.

The busy round of sales at Quoybrae commences on Thursday 14 with the firm’s show and sale of multi-breed rams held in conjunction with Caithness Sheep Breeders Association.

More than 170 rams will be forward from noted breeders including 90 Texels, 41 Suffolks and 41 other breeds such as Blue Texel, Dutch Spotted, Beltex and cross-breds from MV-accredited and non-MV flocks.

The judging will commence at 4pm, with Nicola Wordie of Cairnborrow Farm, Huntly, heading up the Texels and Scott Dey, Bogbeth Livestock, Inverurie, judging the Suffolks.

Tracey Nicoll from Balthayock, Perth, will judge the any other breed section.

The sale will commence at 6.30pm.

On Friday 15, 110 North Country Cheviots will be forward for the annual show and sale held in conjunction with the breed society.

North Country Cheviot ram sale attracts 110 entries

The show will take place at 8.30am, with Norman Robinson of Summerhill House, Northern Ireland, and James Metcalf, Hardenclough Farm, Edale, judging the shearlings and ram lambs.

Welsh breeders Ben Baker, Llangattock Park Farm, and Katy Davies, Golyfat Dyyyrn, Conwy, will judge the females.

The sale will commence at 10.30am, followed by an offering of 1,500 gimmers including hill and park type Cheviot gimmers, Cheviot Mules, Texels and continentals.

On Saturday, the firm will host a sale of 2,000 store lambs, breeding ewes and feeding ewes including entries from HISHA accredited flocks and from Dunbeath, Bettyhill, Forsinard and West Sutherland Areas.

Scott Chapman, auctioneer at Aberdeen & Northern Marts said: “We are pleased to have a strong entry so far across all sections of the three-day sheep fair at Quoybrae.

“The annual shows and sales always attract top quality stock from a variety of leading show and commercial breeders across the North of Scotland, giving farmers the opportunity to showcase the best of their stock to a busy ringside of buyers.”

Online bidding will be available for all sales.