Home News Moray

Facebook group set up in support of Moray’s under-threat school office staff gains 1,000 followers

Moray Council is currently carrying out a review of the administrative service in primaries and nurseries.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Facebook group set up in support of under threat school office staff gains 1,000 followers Image: Shutterstock

A Facebook page has been set up for people concerned over potential cuts to school office staff.

Since it was started last week, the Moray Community Voice page has gained over 1,000 followers.

It comes as a response to Moray Council’s review of the administrative service in primaries and nurseries.

Some clerical assistants could lose their jobs if proposals go ahead.

Moray Community Voice

And administrators are looking at their hours being cut and their roles downgraded as part of the efficiencies exercise.

It is also thought some services could be centralised.

Cluny Primary parent council held a meeting last week for parents,  grandparents and carers from the Buckie High associated schools area.

Following on from that, they have now set up the Facebook group.

Moray Unison branch secretary Karen Donaldson is joined by primary school office workers raising concerns over Moray Council's plans to cut jobs and reduce hours.
Moray Unison members highlight their worries over plans to cut jobs and hours for primary school office workers.

The group wants people from across the area to get in touch with their worries about the review.

With the consultation coming to an end on June 2, the group is looking to hold two more public meetings next week.

There are also plans for that to be available online for those who cannot attend in person.

Cluny parent council member Sophie McWhirter said: “Those who came to the meeting were really keen to speak.

1,000 Facebook followers

“And there were a lot of concerns, mainly around health and safety.

“I’ve set up the Moray Community Voice page and it’s got 1,000 people following.

“And there’s been an awful lot of feedback through it already.”

No dates have been confirmed for the next meetings, but information will be shared via the social media page.

In May members of Unison met outside Moray Council offices to voice their worries over the consultation.

Moray Council is not commenting on the primary school and nursery office staff review while the consultation is ongoing.

Many felt angry and upset over the proposals.

The union is particularly concerned that low-paid workers – predominantly women – are facing job losses and cuts to their hours.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast have written to Moray Council after anxious staff and parents contacted them about the proposals.

An earlier statement issued by the local authority said it would not be appropriate to comment while the consultation is still ongoing.

[[title]]