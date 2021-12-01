Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gail Sayles: Make sure mobile phones and tablets are safe before giving them to children this Christmas

By Gail Sayles
December 1, 2021, 11:45 am
Electronics make great fun and educational Christmas presents, but parents must make sure kids are staying safe online (Photo: bbernard/Shutterstock)
Electronics make great fun and educational Christmas presents, but parents must make sure kids are staying safe online (Photo: bbernard/Shutterstock)

A top request on many children’s Christmas list this year will be an electronic device such as a mobile phone, tablet, games console or another internet-connected gadget.

These devices make great gifts as they can help young people to connect with friends and family, while also being great for educational and personal development. However, given the risks that children face online, it is highly recommended that electronic devices, along with any accompanying apps, software and games, are carefully set up and made secure before being given to children.

An important task when setting up gadgets like phones and tablets is creating a good passcode to help ensure your child’s data is protected.

Devices such as smart speakers, watches and toys like drones and robots can be connected to the internet via wifi, bluetooth or through a USB cable. And, so, it is also important to check the device’s connection settings to ensure they’re secure and won’t allow anyone to monitor the sites or apps your child is using.

It is good to check which permissions the apps have in the ‘settings’ menu of the gadget and switch off any you’re not comfortable with

Many apps for new gadgets, toys, tablets, and phones will ask for permission to use data when they’re being installed. They might also access details of location, contacts, photos and even messages, so it’s important to be mindful about what you are agreeing to. It is good to check which permissions the apps have in the “settings” menu of the gadget and switch off any you’re not comfortable with.

Remember, if you’ve bought a secondhand device or if you are giving one of your old phones or tablets to a young person, always check the settings and adjust appropriately.

Take the time to understand any device you give to a child

By taking some time to carefully understand the device, it means you can help ensure your child is as safe as possible when they are using it.

For more advice on setting up electronic devices for children this Christmas, you can visit the NSPCC’s website.

On our new online safety hub, you can find information about social media, online gaming and parental controls, as well as steps you can take to help keep your children safe online. The web pages also cover what parents need to know about topics such as sharing nude photos, livestreaming, harmful content and reporting online abuse.

Organisations that support parents can get in touch to host one of our free Keeping Children Safe Online workshops, which we deliver both virtually and in person. To find out more, email parentworkshops@nspcc.org.uk.

Gail Sayles is NSPCC Scotland local campaigns manager

Read more:

