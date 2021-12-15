Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gail Sayles: Mental health benefits of getting kids outdoors in winter can’t be forgotten

By Gail Sayles
December 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Time spent outdoors can really help children struggling with their mental health (Photo: Tom Gowanlock/Shutterstock)
The past 20 months have taken their toll on many people’s mental health, including that of children.

During 2020 and 2021, Childline counsellors delivered 3,664 counselling sessions with children in Scotland about their mental or emotional health, making it the top concern for young people contacting the service.

If you’re worried about a child’s mental health, the first step is to ask if you can help. It is vital that children know they always have someone to talk to, so that they never have to suffer alone.

You can also explore the online Childline Calm Zone with your child. It offers activities, tools, games and videos that are easy to follow and can help improve the mental health of children.

Whether they are feeling overwhelmed or anxious, trying some of the activities available in the Calm Zone, including those themed around nature, can help children let go of stress and worries. These activities include breathing exercises, yoga and getting outdoors. Spending just five or 10 minutes every day outside can help reduce feelings of worry.

Maintaining connections to nature can help kids

Nature can be an absolute gift for children suffering from stress and anxiety. For many children, to have a connection with the natural world is to experience wonder and beauty in living things. And there are so many ways for a child to engage with the natural world.

Whether it’s playing in the garden or a walk in the park, fresh air is great for the whole family (Photo: Flamingo Images/Shutterstock)

Perhaps you are lucky to have a garden, or you live near a park, a woodland or maybe close to the sea. If so, then you can enjoy the outdoors together, walking in natural habitats and spotting creatures.

The Calm Zone also has other nature-related suggestions for young people to help tackle unwanted feelings. Perhaps together you can look at past holiday photos of a beach you visited or somewhere in the countryside, or watch calming videos of the sea.

Any stress takes a toll

It doesn’t matter if a worry or concern is big or small, stress can take a toll. For additional mental health support, children can always contact Childline, which is a free and confidential service and where they can talk about anything, by calling 0800 1111 or visiting childline.org.uk.

Meanwhile, adults looking for advice regarding a child’s mental health can contact the NSPCC helpline for free on 0808 800 5000, where trained professionals listen and provide expert advice and support.

Gail Sayles is NSPCC Scotland local campaigns manager

