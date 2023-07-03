Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Fiona McFarlane: Scotland must get children’s hearings system right for the people who really matter

The suggested changes to Scotland's children's hearings system would make a huge difference.

The children's hearings system is unique to Scotland (Image: PSD photography/Shutterstock)
The children's hearings system is unique to Scotland (Image: PSD photography/Shutterstock)
By Fiona McFarlane

On May 25, Hearings for Children: The Redesign Report was published.

This new report from the Hearing Systems Working Group, chaired by Sheriff David Mackie, provides a radical new vision for Scotland’s historic children’s hearings system. It was compiled after over 500 hours of discussion and deliberation, including 12 sessions with young people and 11 sessions with parents and carers, and informed by over 24 organisations.

All of these discussions were built on a solid foundation – the 5,500 voices that informed the final conclusions of the Independent Care Review and its main report, The Promise.

It was important to get this process right. The children’s hearings system was established by the historic Kilbrandon Report, for those in need of care, protection and support, or because they have come into conflict with the law. The hearings are something that Scotland has been rightly proud of for decades.

Much of the initial feedback has been positive, warmly welcoming the focus on children and their rights that sits at the heart of the report, built through the input of young people themselves. However, there have understandably been concerns raised, including around a perceived “professionalisation” of hearings. At The Promise Scotland, we consider this the wrong way to think about the vision for children’s hearings set out in the report.

What the report recommends is that Scotland seeks to create an inquisitorial model. For different audiences, this might seem like a confusing or even daunting term.

This isn’t about prolonged or challenging interrogations. It is about building the model of the hearings system around the voices, needs and rights of children and families. Both the Hearing Systems Working Group and the Independent Care Review heard repeated concerns that proceedings were far too often adversarial.

Although they can work well, far too often the experience of these tribunals does not always reflect the historic principles of the Kilbrandon Report. Instead, an inquisitorial model should be about truly listening to what children and families feel they need and want, in an atmosphere that can facilitate open, compassionate and kind dialogue.

That is not always easy, and discussions should focus on the positive strengths within families, as well as any challenges or problems that may exist. Fundamentally, Scotland should be aiming for decisions made with children and families, not for them.

Salaried chairs and lay members should work together

Children and young people were also clear that the children’s hearings system should offer stability, consistency and continuity. This is one of the reasons why feedback from children and young people was supportive of the introduction of salaried chairs. Not because they will be from any fixed or specific “profession”, but because they will be a person with the values, skills and competencies to “hold the room” and nurture a culture within which children and families can be listened to.

They will also be able to meet children and families before hearings take place, from a letter from them as a supportive person, not as part of a “system”. This was all about ensuring the consistency and stability that children and younger people said they wanted. Not about having to retell difficult stories to different people.

This is not an abstract debate about whether people are intrinsically better because they are paid or because they volunteer

The community connection and cross-experience that lay members can bring does matter. And that is why lay members will continue to make up the majority of the panel under the proposed decision-making model.

This is not an abstract debate about whether people are intrinsically better because they are paid or because they volunteer. Children’s hearings are already the most busy tribunals in Scotland, with significant delays. The issue was about how to deliver a sustainable model that truly serves the experiences, aspirations and rights of those who really matter – Scotland’s young people.

Too often, reform to policy and practice begins with sincere intent to better support and provide services for the people who need them, and then quickly butts up against constraints of current delivery models and structures. This cannot happen this time.

Children and families spoke. The Hearing Systems Working Group listened. Scotland must act.

Fiona McFarlane is head of public affairs for The Promise Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Corran ferry sign explaining it has been cancelled.
Corran vehicle ferry cancelled on Monday and Tuesday
A tiny pygmy shrew enjoying life to the full (Image: Rudmer Zwerver/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Shrewd observations on meeting Scotland's smallest mammal
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen court story Picture shows; Kieran Stephen, in green with beard, leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Kathryn Wylie/DC Thomson
Hoaxer sparked armed police response after claiming killer clown attacked him with meat cleaver
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. On This Day July 3 1950 Picture shows; Feature image for On This Day. n/a. Supplied by P&J Date; 03/07/1950
On This Day: What was the P and J reporting on July 3, 1950?
a drawing of the loch ness monster with a long neck
The ultimate Loch Ness Monster factfile: Everything you need to know about Nessie
Audrey Baxter, of Baxters Food Group. Image: 3x1 Group
Audrey Baxter: Keeping things fresh is key to success
A Loch Ness Monster sightings chart in the shape of Nessie
When, where and how to see the Loch Ness Monster - based on 1,500…
Pure Gym's move to Elgin has been approved.
Fitness giants move into Elgin Retail Park approved but they did consider the Elgin…
Richie Hart, right, in action for Caley Thistle against Aberdeen in 2006.
Dealing in Billy Dodds gives Caley Jags real chance, says Richie Hart