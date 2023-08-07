Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ailsa Sheldon: Getting married on your own terms doesn’t need to cost the earth

Weddings are more personalised than ever, but there's still pressure to spend. Can we agree that 'perfect' doesn't mean expensive?

We've escaped the tying traditions of old-school weddings - but we're still putting ourselves in debt for the 'perfect' day (Image: popovartem. com/Shutterstock)
By Ailsa Sheldon

Last month, my partner and I decided to get married. No big, flashy proposal or extravagant jewellery, just a mutual decision made on a rare child-free walk.

We decide to keep it simple: a ceremony and a ceilidh, a bunch of friends. Easy. Or so we thought.

Days later, and I’ve downloaded a wedding planning app. “It’ll just help keep us organised,” I think naively. It’s slick and easy to use, with a little icon to click that fills the screen with confetti. Cute.

The app encourages you to complete short quizzes to discover your wedding style, choosing the photos or adjectives that most appeal. You can then seamlessly email wedding suppliers for quotes.

Starting with venues, the local places I find when I tick the “on a budget” box vary from £4,000 to over £8,000. That’s before you factor in catering, stationery, flowers, venue decor, transport, jewellery, fancy frocks and kilts, hair and make-up, photography, ceremony fees, a celebrant, a band – and myriad other costs I’m learning I should be budgeting for.

To obtain a florist quote, I need to decide if my dream wedding is elegant and chic, romantic and dreamy, authentic and whimsical, or unique and fun. And what is my cake priority? Stunning execution, tastes delicious, fresh and floral, or showstopper? Who knows?!

I haven’t booked a thing, but the costs are spiralling in my head. Wedding photographers start from £1,400, and many list prices as “wedding investment”. At that price, it’s certainly an investment. Learning that wedding caterers range from £80 to £120 per head, I start to get a little queasy.

I don’t think for a moment that any of these talented professionals aren’t worth their time or skills, and everyone has bills to pay. I don’t want to tick an “exploit the workers” or “undervalue professional services” box. But, do I really need all of them? Or any of them?

We’re getting married older and divorced less often

Marriage in Scotland is changing. In 1980, the average age for a man getting married was 28 years; for women it was 26. And, in 2000, 34 and 32, respectively. In 2022, it was 39.6 for men, 37 for women. That’s a huge demographic swing in just over 40 years.

The number of marriages is rising (30,033 last year), and divorce numbers are falling.

Where we get married is changing, with church weddings waning in popularity. In 2000, there were 11,267 Church of Scotland marriages; by 2022, only 1,954 – a drop from 37% to just 6.5%. Other religions have seen similar declines.

In contrast, 2022 saw 4,533 Humanist ceremonies and 12,821 civil marriages in Scotland. So, in short, couples are getting married older, and are far less likely to have a religious wedding.

From flowers to catering, the costs of a wedding can quickly add up (Image: Ilia Neznaev/Shutterstock)

According to research by planning app Bridebook, two-thirds of UK couples still get some financial help from their families to pay for their wedding, and it’s no longer just the bride’s family who chip in.

Most couples pay for at least part of their wedding, and a third pay for everything themselves (we’re in this camp). In theory, older couples have more financial security, though they’re also more likely to have kids, high rent or a mortgage, too.

The big day can be ‘you’ without a huge price tag

I start to think about all the weddings I’ve been lucky enough to go to: days of dancing and feasting in a castle, slap-up meals in smart hotels, and beautiful barns decked in twinkling lights. All heartfelt, fun, personal – and hard to live up to.

My mum had five sisters and, as far as I know, they had near-identical weddings: the local church and a do at the university where my grandfather taught. The guest list was mostly my grandparents’ friends, and they picked up the bill. No personalisation required.

It’s great that there’s no longer a one-size-fits-all approach, but there’s still a lot of pressure

Today apps, magazines and social media say a wedding should truly reflect you and your partner, be held at a venue that “gives you butterflies”, involve wearing your “dream dress” and all your favourite people. That’s wonderful, in principle, and it’s great that there’s no longer a one-size-fits-all approach, but it’s a lot of pressure, and “investment”.

I’m midway through an internal meltdown when there’s a knock at the door. It’s my good pal from next door. “Me and R are getting married tomorrow in the garden, do you want to come round after for a glass of fizz?”

So, the next day, I clock off early, throw on a frock and head over to toast the happy couple. Their ceremony is just family, followed by neighbour drinks, then, donning trainers, out for pizza with their kids. It’s perfect, entirely personal, and didn’t require a bank loan.

It’s also, for me, a pertinent reminder that it’s the marriage that’s the important bit – and, while it’s easy to feel under pressure and get carried away, there are many ways to make our promises.

Ailsa Sheldon is a Scottish freelance journalist

